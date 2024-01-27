Skiing | Jessie Diggins would hit Frida Karlsson in the face with a stick

The injury happened in the quarterfinals of Goms' sprint.

I ski in the sprint of the world cup in Goms, Switzerland, fourth with Sweden Frida Karlsson the race day could have taken a harsh turn at the quarter-final stage.

Karlsson and the US Jessie Diggins easily ran away to the semis in their own quarter-final when Diggins' stick hit Karlsson in the face.

“Actually, it hit the eye, or the ski goggles, and from there down to the chin. It was lucky that I had them in my head,” Karlsson told the Swedish magazine For Expressen.

“Fortunately, the sun was shining outside, so I had glasses.”

Situation According to Expressen, it was broadcast on television, and both the newspaper and Karlsson suspected that Diggins himself did not notice what had happened.

Diggins' race day ended in the semifinals, and he was ninth in the final results. Karlsson, on the other hand, was fourth in the final, where the Swedes skied to a fifth victory.

“I am very satisfied with my day. Free sprint is my weakest card, so I'm happy. There were only three sprint guns in front of me, which I can't do anything about,” said Karlsson.

The Swedes won the award Linn Svahn, Maja Dahlqvist and Jonna Sundling.