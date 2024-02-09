Saturday, February 10, 2024
Skiing | Jessie Diggins took hers – Kerttu Niskanen was far from the top

February 9, 2024
The Skiing World Cup continues in Canada. Iivo Niskanen decided to skip the trip and stayed in Finland.

I ski the world cup continues on Friday in Canmore, Canada, with the women's and men's 15 km (v) joint start race.

The races were originally supposed to be split starts, but they were changed to joint starts because the International Ski Federation's Fisi timing equipment could not make it to Canada in time.

Finland will be represented in the women's race starting at 19:40 Kerttu Niskanen, Johanna Matintalo, Anne Kyllönen and Jasmin Kähärä.

The men's race starts at 9:45 p.m., and there are Finns participating Perttu Hyvärinen and Remi Lindholm.

Iivo Niskanen missed the North American tour and will compete in the Pohjois Savo district championships in Iisalmi this weekend.

See also  Board confessions | Progress in the coalition's and basic Finns' government negotiations
