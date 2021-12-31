Skiing Jessie Diggins rose without a winner to win the women’s start: “It felt pretty extreme”

Diggins, who took the lead in the Tour de Skin, overtook Frida Karlsson in the final.

American Jessie Diggins rose to the top of the women’s overall race in the Tour de Ski tour after winning the tens on New Year’s Eve.

Diggins finally skated past the pole Frida Karlsson and finally took the stage victory by half a second to the Swede. Russian Tatjana Sorina was third.

“It felt pretty extreme, and probably didn’t look very stylish or beautiful,” Diggins said in an International Ski Federation (FIS) winner interview.

In the interview, the 30-year-old American skier praised both his equipment and the race track, which had been in good condition in warm weather.

Diggins is defending the Tour de Skin victory from last season. In January, he became the first overall winner of the Tour from outside Europe.

Tourin Karlsson, one of the favorites, rose to seventh place in the overall competition on Friday. He jerked just over a mile before the goal.

“It felt like I could take it [voiton], but Jessica is tough on the final letter, ”Karlsson told the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladetin satisfied with the second place.

Karlsson crashes in a race with Sorina. Viaplay’s Swedish expert Anna-Karin Strömstedt blamed the contact on the Russian, who he said was to blame for the situation.

Karlsson did not resent Sorina after the race.

“It was the narrowest point and we were a little too close to each other. That’s what happens, ”Karlsson told Viaplay, according to Aftonbladet.

Diggins will lead this season’s Tour in addition to the overall race as well as the tour points race. Conducted the tour before Friday Kerttu Niskanen was the 22nd on Friday.

Niskanen is now second in the overall race, 13 seconds away from Diggins.

Skier with the best Finnish ranking Krista Pärmäkoski was 15th. He lost to Diggins in 22.1 seconds.

Niskanen’s difference to the top was 41.4 and he finished 23rd Johanna Matintalon 43 seconds. Anne Kyllönen came to the finish line 25th 46 seconds after Diggins.

Pärmäkoski is sixth in the Tour’s overall race, Matintalo is 15th and Kyllönen is 16th.

Riitta-Liisa Roponen left the Tour before New Year’s Eve skiing in Oberstdorf.