Skiing Jelena Välbe uploaded a harsh comment on the fall of the Finns and the Russians: “God sees everything and punishes them at the right time”

The fall of Verneri Suhonen and Gleb Retivyh has angered the Russians.

Russian and Finland’s latest ski dispute took place on Sunday in the World Cup in Ulrisehamn, Sweden, when Verneri Suhonen and Russia Gleb Retivyh fell down.

Retivyh and at least part of the Russian team found one culprit: Suhonen. Retivyh commented on the event immediately after the race to Expressen, stating that he did not understand what the Finn was thinking.

Retivyh continued to thwart the matter with his Instagram account.

“It was a shame that couple Sergein [Ustjugov] with ended like this. For ten years now, we’ve wanted to compete in one double message, but we really didn’t want it to happen that way. In the photo, we smile, but there is confusion in my soul, ”Retivyh writes.

In the comment field, the chairman of the Russian Ski Association Jelena Välbe uploads quite a comment: “God sees everything and punishes such colleagues at the right time, hold on!”

Retivyh also commented on the issue in a Russian TV interview.

“We have a love affair with the Finnish team,” Retivyh said Campionat site by.

In the comment, Retivyh referred to the event of the Salpausselä Games, in which the Russian anchor was posted Alexander Bolshunov huitoi Joni Mäke with a rod and rigged after this finish line.

Välbe was the first in Finland to comment on the comment Evening News.