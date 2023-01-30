Skiing | Jasmin Kähärä wins the under-23 World Championship gold by far

Finland’s men missed out on a place in the finals.

Jasmin Kähärä won gold in the sprint (p) at the under-23 World Ski Championships. The competition took place in Whistler, Canada, on the 2010 Olympic tracks, the night before Monday, Finnish time.

Kähärä was superior in the competition, as he left second-placed Norway Kristin Austgulen of Fosnæs 2.7 seconds away. That’s a big difference in sprinting.

Kähärä was already superior in the qualifying, which he won with a difference of 2.53 seconds.

Remember the Finns Amanda Saaren the race ended in the semi-finals and Hilla Niemelän Vilma Ryytty didn’t make it to the quarterfinals after finishing 31st in the qualifiers.

The 22-year-old Kähärä was in the Finnish team at the Beijing Olympics last winter.

Men’s the sprint victory was celebrated by Norway Ansgar Evensen,

The best Finnish man had survived to the semi-finals and finished tenth Wiljam Mattila. Miska Poikkimäki and Emil Liekari qualified in the quarterfinals.

In addition Johannes Vuorela qualified from the heat stage after finishing 51st in qualifying.

The news is being completed.