Skiing | Jasmi Joensuu’s risk-taking was not successful

The Norwegian skier who fell in front ruined Krista Pärmäkoski’s chances in the Lillehammer sprint

Finns the female skiers were eliminated in the sprint quarterfinals of the Skiing World Cup in Lillehammer.

Krista Pärmäkoski and Jasmin Kähärä were fourth in free skiing, Jasmi Joensuu Fifth and Anni Alakoski sixth.

Among the Finns, the closest to the next place was Joensuu, who was eight hundredths of a second behind the semi-final place in the time comparison. He carefully chose the first batch and the toughest company. He was aiming for the final and wanted the best recovery time for the semi-final.

“We were looking for a big fish, and I wanted to take a risk in the first round,” confirmed Joensuu, who skied fourth in Ruka’s sprint, in an interview with V Sport.

“Despite the result, it was good skiing.”

Pärmäkoski collided with a fallen Norwegian Amalie Haakonsen to Ouis. After the crash, he still managed to join the main group, but was unable to get into the top two.

“It’s a shame that I couldn’t decide the next place by skiing,” Pärmäkoski told V Sport.

“The first round was well under control. The ski was moving well now, and so was the skier. I am satisfied with the way it went.”

Kähärä lost his chances for the next place due to a small tactical error.

“Skiing felt really good. I got a good spot and was able to come comfortably, but at the end I took the wrong part. I lost places in that”, Kähärä summed up his performance in the quarterfinals.

Alakoski, who took a developmental leap in his career, skied bravely in his set and got into good positions in the second round as well, but ran out of strength in the middle of the quarter round.

Pärmäkoski ranked 17th as the best Finn in the final results. Kähärä was 18th, Joensuu 22nd and Alakoski 29th.

Although the skiing style changed from traditional to freestyle, the competition was won by the same skier as last weeks in Ruka, Sweden Emma Ribom.

In a body Joni Mäki was the only Finn to make it to the quarterfinals, but like the women, she was eliminated from the continuation in the first round. Mäki was fifth in his quarterfinal.

Mäki lost his rhythm when he was aiming for Norway in the first round of the quarterfinals By Erik Valnes to the pees. His skis got tangled in the situation of the Austrian by Benjamin Moser equipment, and he didn’t get into attacking positions anymore in the set.

Disappointed Mäki took the failure to account in an interview with V Sport.

“Absolutely lost. I was in the wrong places at the wrong times. Time for jogging today”, Mäki lamented.

Norwegian Johannes Høsflot Klæbo continued the season undefeated. After missing Friday’s top ten, this was his fourth start, resulting in his fourth win.

The World Cup continues on Sunday in Lillehammer with traditional skiing in 20 km joint starts.

World Cup 2nd weekend, race 5/30, sprint (y):

Women: 1) Emma Ribom Sweden 3.20,40, 2) Maja Dahlqvist Sweden –0.17, 3) Tiril Udnes Weng Norway –1.11, 4) Jessie Diggins USA –2.24, 5) Victoria Carls Germany –5, 57, 6) Johanna Hagström Sweden –9.43,

… Finns: 17) Krista Pärmäkoski, 18) Jasmin Kähärä, 22) Jasmi Joensuu, 29) Anni Alakoski, 40) Katri Lylynperä, 43) Anni Lindroos.

Men: 1) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway 2.58.45, 2) Federico Pellegrino Italy –0.75, 3) Even Northug Norway –1.23, 4) Edvin Anger Sweden –1.51, 5) Pål Golberg Norway –1, 64, 6) Ansgar Evensen Norway –24.83,

… Finns: 24) Joni Mäki, 32) Lauri Vuorinen, 38) Juuso Haarala, 42) Lauri Mannila, 54) Emil Liekari, 63) Niilo Moilanen.