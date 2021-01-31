Skiing Jasmi Joensuu’s pace led to the semi-finals in the Falun sprint

The good mood was already visible in the time trial.

Finland Jasmi Joensuu survived the semifinals of the Falun Cross Country Skiing World Cup sprint, the top 12.

Joensuu won the batch on time 3.14.9 and took the place in the first six-woman semi-final.

Joensuu got off to a good start when he was sixth fastest in the Falun time trial.

Time trial the fastest was Sweden Johanna Hagström, who beat Jonesuu by 3.86 seconds on the 1.4-mile track.

Johanna Matintalo and Katri Lylynperä did not survive the semi-finals. Matintalo was 18th in the final results and Lylynperä was 23rd.