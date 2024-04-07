Skiing | Jasmi Joensuu prepared for the race with four solders, four spare rods and two steals: “There were big stakes that way”

Jasmi Joensuu skied SM bronze and secured the victory of the Finnish Cup.

Rovaniemi

Ounasvaaran in the women's 30 kilometers on the slopes, the bronze medalists won the championship Jasmi Joensuu secured first place in the women's Finnish Cup overall competition on Sunday.

Joensuu said that he had booked four welders, four spare poles and two spare skis for the important competition.

“There were big stakes that way, so I wanted to be prepared in case something happened”, Joensuu reasoned.

Joensuu lost to the winner of the race Kerttu Niskanen almost three minutes. Johanna Matintalo managed to finish a good 40 seconds before Joensuu.

“I knew I was in good shape, and I was able to be in Levi last week in good conditions. My condition did not surprise me”, Joensuu said.

The past through Joensuu considered a plus sign, which gives a good starting point for the next winter. However, he didn't turn his eyes to the winter competition yet.

“Let's take a little vacation, enjoy these snows and then watch after May,” he said.

“Of course you can leave with a good mood. My body is healthy and everything is so good that I have moved on.”