Skiing | Jasmi Joensuu denies the tactics and marvels at the words of his teammates: “They knew the situation completely”

According to Jasmi Joensuu, the decision to leave the Toblach World Cup relay team was made together with the coaching staff.

Finland Selected for the World Cup team Jasmi Joensuu regrets the uproar created by the Toblach World Cup relay team.

Joensuu and Eveliina Piippo were left out of the relay skied a week ago on Sunday, even though they were expected to participate in the race in advance.

The absences caused discussion even within the cross country team. Belonged to the message box Anne Kyllönen stated after the message a little sourly that there were few people willing to compete.

In the subsequent discussions, the reasons for the absences were speculated to be, among other things, optimization of training and avoiding a bad performance before the World Cup selections. According to Joensuu, at least he was not left out of the message for “tactical reasons”.

“I am one hundred percent sure of that,” he says.

Joensuu says he designed his coach Kalmer Tram with that he will ski two races in Toblach, Friday’s sprint and Sunday’s relay.

However, the national team’s coaching management felt that Saturday’s ten-kilometer race would be important for him in terms of World Cup performances.

Joensuuun describes the decision to choose the trips as tough, but made together with the national team’s coaching management.

“I followed the instructions of the coaching staff. We already made the decision before the weekend that I would skip Sunday’s post. I also wanted to make sure that I get a good training session to prepare for the World Championships and not compete too much,” says Joensuu.

Joensuu points out that it was about the whole of two races. Three races would have been too much work at this stage of the season.

He didn’t want to miss the sprint because he is fighting for a top-10 position in the sprint cup overall.

“You can’t sacrifice those games at all.”

On Saturday joined the critics Aino-Kaisa Saarinenaccording to which Joensuu and Piipo should have been giving additional demonstrations in the relay race.

“That’s how sad the comments are, when the whole is not understood. I myself had the desire to ski on Sunday. Teammates also commented on their own team, even though they were fully aware of the situation.”

Joensuu was 23rd in the Toblach freestyle sprint and 31st in the ten kilometer race. His best finish this season in the World Cup is in Beitostölen’s traditional tenth, where he was tenth.

The World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia will start with a Sprint on Thursday, February 23.

In addition to Joensuu, Kyllönen and Piipo, the women’s team at the World Championships will be made up Krista Pärmäkoski, Kerttu Niskanen, Johanna Matintalo and Jasmin Kähärä.