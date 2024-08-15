Skiing | Is there something strange here? Ida Meriläinen skis on the sand

Ida Meriläinen from Jyväskylä is the messenger of sand skiing. What exactly is the matter? At least because he is organizing the sport’s World Championships.

Laukaa

“That’s it is the most beautiful person when he is sweaty and tired from playing sports”, from Jyväskylä Ida Meriläinen Laukaan near Vihtavuori at the bottom of a gravel hill. The sun is shining in full force.

Attention is drawn to Meriläinen’s feet: he is wearing skis.

The sweatiness is due to the fact that Meriläinen has just climbed up and down the slope of the gravel mountain several times in a fork.

And yes: it’s about sand skiing, which Meriläinen has signed up as a messenger and whose sand skiing videos have become a hit on social media. On top of all that, he is organizing the sport’s World Championships on September 14 at Kalajoki’s sandy beach.

Is the Finnish kajjo tradition taken to the extreme here, or will the old saying “let’s ski to school summers and winters” come true?

Meriläinen assures that skiing on sand is a good addition to skiing training in the summer. It is also significantly more difficult than skiing on snow. Even in the World Championships, the distance is therefore “only” 500 meters.

Now we’re going to film Meriläinen skiing, so Meriläinen is climbing up the steepest part of the gravel hill. And after a while, the same thing is done again and one more time.

Even though Meriläinen works out a lot, skiing on a sand mountain is hard at times.

Turn on the sounds in the video!

Meriläinen30, is a competitive skier, coach and CEO of XC Party, a company that offers various sports services. He also has master’s degrees in educational sciences and sports pedagogy from the University of Jyväskylä. Above all, Meriläinen is from Jyväskylä.

“I was born here and I will stay here. I have a family here and good training grounds.”

In one respect, Meriläinen differs from being from Jyväskylä: he represented Ski Jyväskylä for a long time, but now the club is Team Skiers, which is impressive in Ostrobothnia.

“Team Skiers has a Norwegian coach by Trond Sandel. I was terribly interested in learning why Norway is the best skiing country in the world. Sandelin is 75 years old and runs on the pole slope next to me,” Meriläinen says and laughs.

The best achievements of Meriläinen’s own skiing career are currently 15th place in the traditional skiing sprint from 2018 and 23rd place in the free skiing 30 kilometers a couple of years later.

“So different trips as can be. From this I have thought that I must be quite a versatile skier.”

Crossing is also possible on sand.

On the sand skiing Meriläinen started its training program three years ago. It’s not a Norwegian doctrine, but he remembered from somewhere that skiing has been done on sand before in Finland and, for example, in 2003 the WC was organized in Kalajoki.

Sand has also been skied abroad. Set a 24-hour skiing world record last winter Teemu Virtanen for example, practiced in Los Angeles While living, skiing on the sand to the amazement of tourists and maybe even locals. On the beaches of Rhodes, there are also races on skis.

“At first I too thought that this was a headless and completely crazy thing, but it does resemble skiing in a certain way,” states Meriläinen.

Meriläinen says he likes the attitude that you can be a little weird and laugh at yourself. There is also another side to the matter.

“This is no joke. Mika Myllylän during that time, the swamp was used for training and is still visited today. Why not also here on the sand hill?”

Since sand skiing is quite a tough activity, you also have to keep your composure.

“On behalf of my education, I always say that you can’t overdo things, but you have to keep yourself in reasonably good shape. Those who train the best and not the most will succeed.”

Ida Meriläinen uses her former freestyle skis for sand skiing, but her sand style is traditional.

What about the sand skiing requires? Old skis, which are no longer used for skiing on snow, are the best equipment. This is also where the recycling aspect comes in: old skis get a new life.

In terms of style, the butt, a traditional way of skiing, is smoother. Meriläinen emphasizes that the same thing is essential on sand as on snow, i.e. correct skiing technique.

“On any surface, whether it’s on rollers, snow or sand, you have to hold the position to be able to push to go. Weight down and knees always in front, just like in real skiing. If it’s not the right skiing position, bring it [soramontun] you wouldn’t be able to get up the hill.”

Meriläinen has not invested in lubrication in sand skiing. He states that the sand lubrication time can be used for skiing. Meriläinen doesn’t put anything on the bottom of the skis, but some have considered candles to be the best cream.

“That’s probably why people are starting to develop new things to see what would work best. Of course, when the World Cup is coming up, you could start thinking about what you would come up with,” says Merilänen.

“However, my best tip is that you should use a used groove. It’s slippery there. Sliding makes skiing skiing. Otherwise, it’s walking on skis.”

“ “There is also a deeper message in the background about the joy of skiing and conveying joy, that now you don’t always have to clench your teeth.”

On the sand Meriläinen got excited about organizing the World Ski Championships when the sand skiing videos gained great popularity on social media. At its best, there have been more than half a million views.

According to Meriläinen, the World Championships have already aroused interest abroad and also foreign media, even though there is not yet a large number of registrations from foreign participants.

What does it practically mean that it is the World Cup?

“Of course, they are tough international competitions.”

The modern series of the World Cup are for men and women. Everyone skis the 500-meter route three times, and the best time remains the result. In addition, the World Championships have a “party series” and a sand cake series for under 16-year-olds.

Meriläinen hopes that the WC overall will encourage people to move.

“Finns and people around the world move a lot less than before, and you can no longer sit with your back straight or squat, and that’s terrible for everyone.”

Ida Meriläinen emphasizes that although skiing on sand is fun, skiing on snow is the main thing.

Meriläinen also brings up the climatic reason, which is related to the organization of the World Championships.

“Although skiing on sand is a lot of fun, you do need snow and soon it won’t be there if you don’t do anything.”

He turns it into yet another angle.

“Could skiing be done on sand in the southern countries?”

Meriläinen is already thinking about where to organize the second World Championships in sand skiing.

“They could be in Dubai. Well, maybe this is a joke,” Meriläinen says and laughs.

“ “Finland is a country of new sports.”

Where could you compare the world championships of skiing with sand? Suofutis to the World Championships? Eukonkanton to the World Championships?

“Finland is a country of new sports,” says Meriläinen.

Do you feel a similarity to, for example, the Suofuts World Cup?

“Of course, the goal of this is to inspire people to move, and probably always everyone [vastaavilla tapahtumilla] has the same goal.”

In Meriläinen’s opinion, the sand skiing World Cup is also compared to the Jukola message of orienteering.

“There are peaks in Jukola as well, and then there are also more enthusiasts on the same track.”

Skis sink into sand like snow.

Let’s go back still on the gravel hill in Laukää, where the question arises why we are there and not at Meriläinen’s home in Jyväskylä. The reason is finding good sandy terrain.

“We used to train on the slopes of Liikuntapuisto closer to Jyväskylä, but the sand has just been scraped out.”

In addition to the lack of snow, there may also be a lack of sand.

Traces of branching are also left in the sand.

Tough but fun.