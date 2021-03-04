No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing Is Finland stretching for medals? HS follows the women’s World Cup message moment by moment

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Norway and Sweden are the favorites of the message.

Finland women are basically fighting for the bronze medal in the women’s 4×5 mile post on the Oberstdorf World Championships. The race started at 2.15pm and HS is following events moment by moment in this story.

The two strongest countries in the competition are, in principle, Norway and Sweden.

Finland skis in order Jasmi Joensuu, Johanna Matintalo, Riitta-Liisa Roponen, Krista Pärmäkoski. The first two sections are skied in the traditional way and the latter two in the free way.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.