Skiing Is Finland stretching for medals? HS follows the women’s World Cup message moment by moment

Norway and Sweden are the favorites of the message.

Finland women are basically fighting for the bronze medal in the women’s 4×5 mile post on the Oberstdorf World Championships. The race started at 2.15pm and HS is following events moment by moment in this story.

The two strongest countries in the competition are, in principle, Norway and Sweden.

Finland skis in order Jasmi Joensuu, Johanna Matintalo, Riitta-Liisa Roponen, Krista Pärmäkoski. The first two sections are skied in the traditional way and the latter two in the free way.