From: Christoph Gschoßmann

If you want to go skiing, you need a big wallet. Because of the price increases, many people will probably decide not to drive anymore.

Munich – Bad for the environment, difficult travel, too little snow: all of these are good reasons not to ski. But one thing overshadows them all and, according to a new survey, is the main reason why so many people are not taking their skis out of storage this winter: it has simply become too expensive. Prices have also risen by seven to ten percent this winter.

Lack of snow and environmental aspects are less serious for German skiers than the high costs

“Österreich Werbe” organized the survey – and wanted to know exactly. The tourism agency asked German citizens why they no longer pursue sports on the slopes. The main reason, with 28 percent approval, is that the costs are too high. Advanced age also plays a role for former skiers. Germans find the lack of snow and environmental aspects less tragic; these reasons were only mentioned by 11 and 10 percent of the participants respectively. The survey was carried out in spring, long before it was clear that the winter would be snowy. 1500 people in Germany took part.

Another survey also came to the conclusion that the high costs are the reason people stay away from the slopes. The market research institute Manova conducted surveys in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. According to this, the sales of the catering companies on the slopes collapsed because bookings fell and because guests spent less money. In September 2023, 844 people were surveyed in Germany, 911 in Austria and 1,005 people in Switzerland.

Prices for skiing are rising again: family tickets in Davos cost 735 euros

For some, new pricing models are a possible solution: Austrian ski areas are increasingly introducing discounts for early bookers or for tickets outside of the main holiday season. Such dynamic prices are already widespread in Switzerland. During the week or in bad weather it often costs less than at peak times. The head of the Swiss Foundation for Consumer Protection, Sara Stalder, warns: “In the end, the skiers are the losers; they almost always pay more with dynamic pricing systems,” she told the newspaper 20 minutes.

The ADAC recently compared the ski lift prices in 25 winter sports regions from the Sauerland to South Tyrol and came to the conclusion that families can still ski relatively cheaply on the German slopes. For the sample, the car club selected eight ski areas in Germany, eleven in Austria and three each in Italy and Switzerland.

Accordingly, a family with two children pays 320 euros for a three-day pass on the Arber in the Bavarian Forest, 330 euros in Balderschwang in the Allgäu, 390 euros in Winterberg in the Sauerland, 410 euros on Feldberg in the Black Forest and 479 euros on the Zugspitze. At the Arlberg in Austria it costs 694 euros, at the Seiser Alm in the Dolomites 724 euros and in Davos Klosters 735 euros. The ski clubs in Bavaria also face challenges due to high prices and shorter seasons. One ski area has already halved operations. (cgsc with dpa)