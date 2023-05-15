Skiing | In the winter, Jasmi Joensuu received cruel criticism for messing around, now she is rejecting the claims

Skier Jasmi Joensuu’s goal next season is to establish her speed in the World Cup sprint races close to the final level. According to Joensuu, falls and messing up in the games clearly decreased already last season.

Skier Jasmi Joensuu it was like selling his country.

The traditional sprint skied on the opening day of the World Championships in Planica was Joensuu’s main trip and it had been ruined due to a fall.

Joensuu had glimpsed a strong condition at the beginning of the season. The qualifying for the WC sprint also went well and he was the tenth fastest in it.

However, the race slowed down in the first round. Skiing in good positions, Joensuu’s ski went to the wrong side of the pole on a steep climb and he fell. The position was a little too wide in the branch run.

Before the fall of Poland Weronika Kaleta had skied to Joensuu, but it wasn’t much consolation when the race was ruined.

Joensuu was so disappointed by the hacking that he criticized himself carefully Yle’s interview in the goal area. The composting went to nature.

“I’m not explaining anything. I didn’t stay upright again in the most important place, yes, that says something”, Joensuu said inconsolably and referred to numerous falls in the previous season.

Skiing fans also gave cruel criticism on social media.

Joensuu’s goal was to ski in the WC sprint final, and the semi-final spot should have been secured with a good basic performance. In the final results, he was only 16th.

“ “I only fell in one World Cup sprint race, and not a single pole broke in the World Cup.”

Three months after the World Championships, Joensuu has a new sound on the clock.

Joensuu and his coach Kalmer Tram the analysis has been clear: last season was the 26-year-old skier’s best so far.

Joensuu was fourth in the Ruka World Cup sprint that opened the season, tenth in Beitostölen’s ten and fourth in Lahti’s pair sprint Jasmin Kähärän with.

“The sprint level as a whole stabilized closer to the semi-final place, even though there weren’t a lot of them yet. The level clearly rose, although there were still some hiccups,” says Joensuu.

Yes, sloppy links.

The matter is familiar to Joensuu, because in the 2021–2022 season he fell from different falls in the Davos, Salpausselkä and Drammen World Cup competitions.

Even after Planica’s WC sprint, he received a lot of feedback about his crash.

Joensuu dispels the image that last season was a complete failure. The numbers also speak for themselves. Häslink has clearly decreased.

“Last season, the statistics were on my side. I only fell in one World Cup sprint race, and not a single pole broke in the World Cup, even though it was written that there was a mess. I think I have made a lot of progress here.”

The decrease in trouble is explained by a stronger condition. Joensuu didn’t have to push every meter to the limit in the sprint.

Skiing even seemed easy in places, and that’s what he’s been striving for. Then there are more opportunities to observe others and regulate your own pace.

“The best thing about last season was that I was in the fight all the time. For the first time, I felt like I could keep up and manage,” says Joensuu.

Joensuu has a quite realistic perception of its own development. He admits that the pair relay of the World Championships Jessica Diggins it was still too raw on board.

Joensuu and Krista Pärmäkoski were finally sixth in the freestyle race.

“ “Next season, it is important to stabilize the level close to the final place, so that next season you can really fight for personal championship medals.”

In a few years, the situation may be different. Joensuu has been steadily improving his speed for the past three years, and in Ruka he was already 1.5 seconds away from the podium.

“No one skis fourth or top ten in a World Cup race by chance.”

If the development continues in the same way, fighting for a medal should be realistic at the World Championships in Trondheim in 2025 and a year later at the Olympic Games in Italy.

The basic conditions are fine. Joensuu says age brings experience and certainty. The physique is also getting stronger all the time and the tactical abilities are developing.

“It already helps a lot when I improve a little in each thing. I also need more intact training years as a professional skier. There aren’t too many of them yet,” says Joensuu, who has already obtained a degree in marketing from the University of Denver.

One area of ​​development can be found in technology. Joensuu wants to learn to ski even more economically, which saves energy for the solution places.

Jasmi Joensuu finished second in the Tampere SC last winter, but it was more difficult in the sprint.

He also needs more sport-specific strength so that his body stays under better control and the force is directed correctly when skiing at full power.

“When I’m tired, my technique still breaks down a bit, even though I’ve improved in it. Good technique takes away the last seconds in the last minute of the race.”

All this also reduces the risk of hazling in intense sprint skiing. The safer, stronger and more relaxed skiing is, the less there will be bumps.

“Self-confidence also improves when there are no crashes.”

In addition to sprints, Joensuu invests in shorter normal distances. The reason is clear.

Being able to ski really hard even for ten kilometers helps Sprint.

“ “You have to be able to ski hard in the last kilometer and the last minute, whether it’s a 10-kilometer, 30-kilometer or 50-kilometer race.”

Joensuu is a rare Finnish skier in that he talks warmly about sprinting. On top of all that, he likes traditional and free skiing equally.

“The culture in Finland favors the traditional way of skiing, but I hope that it would even out. Freestyle skiing is really great as a sport and technique. It gets really hard.”

Joint starts, sprint races and freestyle skiing are increasingly the future of top skiing.

Joensuu is happy that this has been taken into account in his home club, Vantaa ski club. VHS organizes a training camp for young people in the summer, where the focus is especially on the skills required for sprint skiing.

“It’s really important to know how to ski hard in a group. When you learn it when you’re young, you can also do it when you’re older, when you’re fighting for race medals and good positions in the World Cup.”

Joensuuun points out that sprint training develops important qualities that are needed for normal races as well.

Jasmi Joensuu’s goal is the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

