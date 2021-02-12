Skiing In November Vilma Nissinen could not get out of bed, now the Finnish championship came and a place in the World Cup team is possible

Vilma Nissinen and Katri Lylynperä renewed the championship by hitting “on the counter”.

Pyhäjärvi

National team skiers Vilma Nissinen and Katri Lylynperä renewed their Finnish sprint championship on Friday, although the skiing style changed from free to traditional.

The Vuokatti Ski Team duo took the championship in a controlled manner, although Nissinen scurried with his last leg.

Anchor Lylynperä solved the championship by accelerating the escape from Kainuu Ski Club From Anne Kyllönen. Hämeenlinna Ski Club Laura Mononen came third in the national team competition.

“This the championship has been a goal since early May. It was a planned performance. The intention was to save for the last leg and then hit the counter on the counter. That’s where it went, ”Nissinen said.

Lylynperä assured that it is always nice to compete in Finnish championships.

“There’s been a lot of camping together with these same women, and in a way, everyone knows exactly each other’s strengths. That’s when it’s nice to ski. I knew that I have a very good chance sprint, if I’m in a good state at the time, “Lyly Stern said.

Mixed Nissinen and Lylynperä miss Saturday’s ten (v) to focus on giving World Cup screens in Sunday’s sprint.

“Last weekend in Sweden was not what I had hoped for. I was afraid that I am indeed in the yard. This gave a bit of light that maybe it was just a bad weekend and there are chances to get the curve to a new climb, ”said Lylynperä, who was ranked 41st in the qualifier in Ulricehamn’s sprint.

Nissinen’s early season was confused by a tenacious illness, but now the direction is towards the World Cup.

“My situation goes on every week. If I get to the World Cup, I want to ski there at the best pace of the season. Yes I still have something to give this season. When at the end of November I was so tired that I couldn’t get out of bed and couldn’t go for a jog, then I thought it was a long way to the Finnish Championship gold and the World Cup team, ”Nissinen said.

Fourth the anchor of the remaining Vantaa Ski Club Jasmi Joensuu showed good mood, but the pair skied Hennariikka Rahkola fell on his own last leg of the top three.