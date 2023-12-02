Skiing | In Norway, Riitta-Liisa Roposen, 45, is amazed at the return – Aino-Kaisa Saarinen’s worried speech

The selection of Riitta-Liisa Roposen for the World Cup also speaks volumes for Norway.

Finnish skier Riitta-Liisa Roposen the return to the cross-country world cup made headlines in Norway as well.

Roponen, 45, will compete this weekend in Jällivaara, Sweden, for the first time in the World Cup since 2021.

Norwegian channel TV2’s skiing expert Petter Soleng Skinstad considers Roposen’s return “impressive”. At the same time, he highlights the negative side of the news.

“Finland has a lot of skiers, and that’s why it worries me that they are not better. Finland should be as good as Norway or Sweden. There is something wrong with Finnish women’s cross-country skiing, as a result of which Roponen is athletically good enough for the team,” says Skinstad.

Dagbladet also includes interviews with Ropose’s former competition partner, who ended his career in 2018 Aino-Kaisa from Saari. He raises the same concerns as Skilstad.

“Of course, I am worried that our young skiers have not raised their level enough, especially in skating style. Regardless, it’s really great to see Riitta-Liisa back in the World Cup,” says Saarinen.

See also The killers of a five-year-old girl in Kostroma originally wanted to kidnap a boy Pirjo Manninen (left), Riitta-Liisa Roponen, Aino-Kaisa Saarinen and Virpi Kuitunen won relay gold for Finland in Sapporo in 2007.

Saarinen believes that Roposen’s level is enough to fight with the best in the World Cup.

“He is a super person with an incredible passion for sports,” Saarinen praises.

The speeches Roponen’s possible return to the World Cup started after the Olos Artillery Games at the beginning of November.

Roponen then won the 10 kilometer freestyle competition, among other things Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen.

On Monday of this week, it was announced that Ropose will be part of the Finnish team this weekend in Jällivaara, where the 10 km freestyle intermediate starts and relays will be skied.

In his career, Roponen has achieved three World Championship golds, one World Championship silver and three World Championship bronzes and one Olympic bronze in relays. He has won two individual competitions of the World Cup, in 2007 and 2009.