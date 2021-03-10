Skiing In his new book, Jari Isometsä sheds light on how he told his family about the doping cart in Lahti

Isometsä was the first of the six Finnish skiers to suffer at the 2001 Lahti World Championships.

Lahti in a doping scandal in 2001 Jari from Isometsä is coming biography. WSOY will release in October Soili Pohjalainen a work written by Isometta ‘s son – Jari Isometsän the whole story.

The biography tells how a lively and cheerful boy rushed his way to the top of skiing, messed up in front of the whole of Finland and reassembled the pieces of his life.

“Responsibility must be borne both for one’s own actions and for one’s family. In the end, life can only be survived with positivity and courage, ”Isometsä evaluates the message of his book in a press release.

In his career, Isometsä won three Olympic medals and four World Championship medals. At the Lahti World Championships in Skiing in 2001, he was caught using a method banned in sports and was banned from competing.

Among other things, the book promises to shed light on how Isometsä told his relatives waiting for the distribution of medals in Lahti about the doping cart. In addition to Jari Isometsä, the book includes his mother, brother, Johanna’s wife and children.

