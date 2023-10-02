Home page World

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Cost shock in Austria: The ski areas are raising their prices significantly. It’s getting more expensive almost everywhere. A table shows what costs are incurred.

Munich – It is well known that skiing is not an inherently cheap pleasure. Renting or buying equipment, accommodation, ski pass: all of this quickly adds up. And the rising energy prices for lifts, snow cannons and the like, also driven by the climate and the lack of snow, do not stop at the areas in Austria. The consequence for winter sports fans: Anyone planning their skiing holiday in the neighboring country in the upcoming season must be prepared to have to dig even deeper into their pockets than before.

Ski holidays in Austria will be noticeably more expensive again in the coming winter season. The prices for lift tickets are rising sharply – on average between seven and ten percent, as the APA news agency reported on Sunday. “The energy prices are a catastrophe for us,” says Werner Frießer, managing director of Axamer Lizum in Tyrol, to the press agency. Instead of the previous 360,000 euros, payments of over a million would now be made. Interest on investments made would only exacerbate the problem.

Ski season 2023: Austrian operators are raising prices – Arlberg in Tyrol with the biggest increase

The price increase is most severe in the Arlberg in Tyrol. The day ticket there costs 75 euros, which is 12 percent more than last season. The price entry is adjusted to inflation and the “specific costs”, as authorized representative Arthur Moser told the APA. He also described the price jump as “absolutely consistent”. In the areas of Ski amadé, the largest Salzburg ski association, the day ticket costs 73.50 euros in most areas, other well-known ski areas such as Sölden (73 euros), the Zillertal Arena (72.50 euros) or Kitzbühel (72 Euro) and Ischgl (72 euros, weekly ski pass for 387 euros) follow.

The price increases don’t stop at the weekly tickets either. The “Alpin Card” for the Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Leogang, Fieberbrunn, Schmittenhöhe and Kitzsteinhorn areas increases in price to around 409 euros; in the Ski amadé areas it is 413 euros. In the previous year, cable car prices had already increased by an average of eight percent. But there is one special feature: At the Gaberl it will remain the same price in 2023. Just like last year, the day ski pass here costs 33 euros. “We haven’t increased because we don’t want to go along with the price spiral,” operator Thomas Gauss told the APA.

Table shows ski prices: This is how much the day ski pass will cost in the areas in Austria in 2023

Ski Area Price 2023 Arlberg mountain railways 75 euros (previous year: 67 euros) Gastein 73.90 euros (previous year: 68.50 euros) Salzburg Sports World 73.50 euros (previous year: 68.50 euros) Schladming-Dachstein 73.50 euros (previous year: 68.50 euros) Hochkönig 73.50 euros (previous year: 68.50 euros) Grossarltal 73.50 euros (previous year: 68.50 euros) Sölden 73 euros (previous year: 68 euros) Zillertal Arena 72.50 euros (previous year: 65 euros) Mountopolis Mayrhofen 72.50 euros (previous year: 65 euros) Alpin Card (Saalbach-Hinterglemm/Leogang/Fieberbrunn, Schmittenhöhe and Kitzsteinhorn) 72 euros (previous year: 66 euros) Kitzbühel 72 euros (previous year: 65 euros) Ischgl 72 euros (previous year: 67 euros) Damüls-Mellau 66 euros (previous year: 61 euros) Dachstein West 64 euros Kreischberg 62 euros Nassfeld 62 euros Bad Kleinkirchheim 62 euros Mölltal Glacier 62 euros Katschberg 60.50 euros Obertauern 59 euros Hinterstoder 59 euros Großglockner-Heiligenblut 56.50 euros Wurzeralm 56 euros Axamer Lizum 55 euros Lachtal 55 euros Goldeck 51 euros Petzen 45.50 euros Klippitztörl 43 euros Gaberl 33 euros (previous year: 33 euros)

If you want to save despite the price increases, you should inform yourself in advance. In some areas, weekly tickets can be purchased cheaper in advance. It’s also worth taking a similar look at day tickets; some operators offer them cheaper online than at the box office. (han/with dpa material)