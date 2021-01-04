Skiing In a week’s time, the Finnish Cup will be skied in Hakunila, Vantaa, the easiest job for a track master in “ten years”

The Vantaa Finnish Cup skis will be competed without an audience: “We hope that large numbers of viewers will come to the TV and break last year’s TV viewership figures”

The Finnish Ski Cup competition will take place in a week’s time according to the schedule planned in Hakunila, Vantaa. The city of Vantaa, the Vantaa Ski Club and the Finnish Ski Association, which is responsible for the trails, closed the arrangements on Monday.

A year ago, the track masters of Vantaa performed a miracle by building a 2.5-kilometer trail summer green terrain. Now Vantaa Sports Venue Master Juha Savolainen the group has a much easier task in building the tracks.

Hakunila has a second kilometer of ready-made trails, when there is more than a week to go to the race. On top of all that, the weather forecasts promise frost for the days before the race, which will allow snow to be made with snow cannons.

“For ten years, there has probably not been such a good situation at this stage before the competitions,” says Savolainen.

At least a 2.5-kilometer trail and a warm-up trail will be completed for the competition. These will be available to all enthusiasts after the races next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We keep the cannons on for so long that the track is completed. We are currently driving tractors to add snow to the rear of the route, ”says Savolainen.

The races are held without an audience due to the corona epidemic. Anyway, the restrictions are strict. For example, the city people in charge of the tracks, the competitors and the helpers of the clubs in their own circumstances and do not face each other.

“We hope that a large number of viewers will come to the TV and break last year’s TV viewership figures,” Vantaa Ski Association’s Executive Director Satu Kalajainen says.

He expects the races to be tough, as the races have been low this winter due to the corona situation.

“We believe that Finland’s top guard will be included, with the exception of athletes skiing at the end of the current Tour de Ski.”

The Tour de Skin was missed for various reasons including Iivo Niskanen, Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki.

On Tuesday, the 12th in the Finnish Cup, the men’s ten-kilometer and the women’s five-kilometer race will take place in the traditional skiing mode. On Wednesday, the 13th, the program will feature messages.

Correction on Monday 4 January at 13.00: Vantaa Finnish Cup skis will be competed on 12 and 13 January.