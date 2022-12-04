Sunday, December 4, 2022
Skiing | Iivo Niskas became a father

December 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

"You made me a father, my son," Niskanen writes.

I ski of the three-time Olympic champion Iivo from Niskas has become a father. Niskanen talks about the birth of her child on her Instagram account.

“You made me a father, my son,” Niskanen writes in the caption of his photo.

Niskanen said in September that he and Saana Niskanen get a family addition. The child is the couple’s first.

Niskanen, 30, won his previous Olympic gold in February at the Beijing Olympics. The Beijing gold came in the 15 km (p) race. In addition, Niskanen won bronze in the combined competition and silver in the sprint relay Joni Mäen with.

This season, he has not yet competed in the World Cup, as the coronavirus prevented him from competing in Ruka.

