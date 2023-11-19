Skiing | Iivo Niskanen’s speeches were confusing – this is how Harri Kirvesniemi commented

Harri Kirvesniemi saw good in Iivo Niskanen’s skiing, even though the margin of victory was not as large as expected.

Finland number one for skiers Iivo Niskanen didn’t let the challengers surprise them in the Finnish Cup race at Kuusamo Ruka on Sunday. However, the man’s comments after the race aroused surprise.

Niskanen won the 10 km (p) split start race 17.5 seconds before Ristomatti Hakolaa. The difference was smaller than expected, and Niskanen was not at all satisfied with his performance.

“It was quite classless. It wasn’t a good ski. Didn’t really leave,” Niskanen said in a Viaplay TV interview.

He did not want to say what caused this, but said that the situation was “one minute worse” compared to last weekend’s race in Olos.

Sanoma’s skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemi is not worried about Niskanen’s words or his condition.

“I don’t think a minute has gotten worse compared to Olos. It could have been maybe half a minute, considering Ruka’s terrain,” Kirvesniemi estimated.

“When an athlete feels like they’re not in the best shape and the going feels like they’re working, it just doesn’t feel so good, even if it goes surprisingly well.”

According to Niskanen, the fault was not in the skis on Sunday. Kirvesniemi wonders if the ski could have been a little too grippy, which affected the speed of the easy sections.

“Iivo and Hakola went uphill clearly harder than the others. It tells you that even though it wasn’t sensitive in my opinion, in a way the most essential things worked regardless.”

The World Cup the opening will be skied at the end of next week in the same Ruka terrains. On Friday, the program includes sprints (p), on Saturday 10 km intermediate starts (p) and on Sunday 20 km joint starts (v).

“Iivo is not so far from a good pace that it cannot be corrected by the end of next week. I’m not worried at all.”

Kirvesniemikin admits that the speed seen in Ruka on Sunday will not be enough next weekend. He reminds that the season is just beginning, and changes can happen quickly.

On the parade route, he doesn’t let Niska out of the lead reins, even on a slightly worse day.

“If the skiing is at the same level as in Olos, you can expect anything, even a win.”

“I don’t think the rustling of the top six is ​​out even on a bad day. However, the lead can be very tight, which means that the ranking can fluctuate quite a lot with a difference of 10–15 seconds.”

Kirvesniemi considered Ristomatti Hakola’s performance an “expected surprise”.

“Rise was able to ski the uphills hard and make a difference to the others. The skiing looked good. I believe that he will be able to fight for a place among ten.”

About the national team members Perttu Hyvärinen (9:s, +54.5), Remi Lindholm (11:s, +1.05,5) and Joni Mäki (15th, +1.26,9) were far from the top.

Kirvesniemi says that Hyvärinen’s and Lindholm’s statements raise questions. He sees that in Hyvärinen it has sometimes taken longer to find speed on traditional than on free. At Lindholm, on the other hand, free is stronger than styles.

As a whole, Kirvesniemi sees potential for improvement compared to last year.

“Fair The overall situation seems reasonably good. The national group is usually ranked 30-50, but there are quite a few potential guys there now who can make it to 30.”