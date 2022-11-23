Skiing | Iivo Niskanen’s ski guardian on sick leave – the skier was found nearby

Lubrication manager Mika Venäläinen is responsible for Iivo Niskanen’s skis at the Ruka World Cup in addition to his management duties.

Finland lubrication manager of the cross country team Mika Venäläinen will return to the responsible role he is quite familiar with at the opening of the World Cup in Ruka.

The Russian works alongside his management duties Iivo Niskanen as a ski guardian.

This is due to having worked as Niskanen’s personal ski guardian for the previous two seasons Heikki Alakärppä is on sick leave.

“They are also handled by Ruka so that I take care of Iivo. Of course I need some help with that,” Venäläinen told HS on Wednesday.

In practice According to Venäläinen, Niskanen’s ski maintenance takes place in such a way that he does Niskanen’s traditional ski grip lubrication and the rest of the maintenance team helps with ski testing and otherwise fitting the skis.

The Russian served as Niskanen’s personal ski supervisor for six seasons between 2014 and 2020, until he left the national team’s maintenance team. At the same time, he was also Kerttu Niskanen ski guardian.

During that time, Iivo Niskanen achieved, among other things, the World Championship gold in 2017 and the Olympic victory in 2018.

The Russian returned to the national team as lubrication manager in the spring of 2021.

Last during the season, the Venäläinen was responsible for Niskanen’s ski maintenance as well as the runner-up in the Tour de Ski, which brought him third place, and in the victorious Lahti mc competition.

“Yes, all in all, that load is growing quite a lot. Myself, I have taken the position that I try to be in testing as much as possible and take care of the day’s scheduling and my own task. Yes, a personal dependent brings more burden to that. Of course, you have to see that you can handle it,” Venäläinen said.

There is currently no information about Alakarpä’s return to work.

“We will probably continue with the same model in the next competitions. Of course, we will discuss with Ruka if there is anyone who would feel ready to jump into Heikki’s shoes. I would love to have a more permanent maintenance man for it,” Venäläinen said.

The Skiing World Cup starts on Friday in Ruka, Kuusamo. Iivo Niskanen competes on normal trips on Saturday and Sunday.