Skiing | Iivo Niskanen's season has been very difficult: this is his own view of his condition

Iivo Niskanen believes in his striking ability, even though the results have declined recently.

Iivo Niskanen the race weekend at the Kuopio Suomen Cup was very divided.

The incident after Sunday's message garnered the most attention Kalle Parantainen with, but it hurt and happened on the track too.

On Saturday, to the surprise of many and also himself, Niskanen finished fourth in the 12 kilometer (v) intermediate start race. The younger challengers were wedged in front Niko Anttola, Arsi Ruuskanen and Lauri Lepistö.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Niskanen's performance was the first intermediate point at 1.1 kilometers, where he was more than 10 seconds behind the leader.

“I haven't been able to compete recently and I've been training a lot less. There's always something wrong with the ski, but if it's ranked 21st in the club, then it's not quite right. Of course I expected more from Saturday,” Niskanen commented after Sunday's race.

Niskanen, representing the Puijo Ski Club, had competed only three times before Saturday in February, all times on domestic tracks.

“Of course I know where I'm going, but it would have been nice to succeed on the race track as well.”

Sunday in the message, Niskanen's departure already looked different. He started the 7.5-kilometer anchor section more than 40 seconds behind, but caught the lead just under a kilometer before the finish.

However, Niskanen's superior share time is partly explained by the fact that the front group fell into a little pass from time to time.

Sunday's skiing was still a relief, Niskanen admits.

“If I had been bad, it would have been a mysterious situation. There wasn't really a point where I could have skied more actively. In itself, this was a positive day and a good success before important games.”

Iivo Niskanen had two rare unsuccessful races in February. In the Vantaa Skiing Championships, he finished eighth in 20 kilometers (p) due to problems with his skis, and fourth in the Kuopio Suomen Cup free race on Saturday.

Sanoman ski expert Harri Kirvesniemi especially paid attention to the last few hundred meters in Niskanen's performance.

“It wasn't a surprise that Iivo closed the gap, but it was that he seemed to have enough room to play until the end. However, there were reasonable lettermen on the other side”, Kirvesniemi says, referring to competitors for example Niilo MoilasenLepistö and Miro Karppaseen.

Niskanen, who climbed to third from a short distance back, is on the same lines.

“I am satisfied when I was able to come to the end and join the ride, even though I had skied hard the whole way. Kiri is a weakness for me.”

Neck has already nailed well in advance that he is aiming for success next weekend in the Salpausselkä 20 km (p) intermediate start race and a week later in the Holmenkollen 50 km (p).

The performances of recent times have not been of such a level that you could hang him as a pre-favorite in either race. However, low mood doesn't stop you from getting down on yourself.

“The goals have not changed anywhere. Of course, it would have been nice to have such a preparation that I would have been healthy since Ruka, but this is not the first time in this situation. I can continue with a positive attitude.”