Skiing | Iivo Niskanen's frantic rant was not enough – Jämin Jänne took a thriller-like message in Kuopio

Iivo Niskanen started a frenzied chase, but Jämin Jänne held his ground with the strength of anchor Lauri Lepistö. Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu's national team women were unbeatable in the women's competition.

Jämin Jänne skied to victory in the cross-country Finnish Cup men's relay in Kuopio. The competition was decided in the final keel, where Jämi anchored Lauri Lepistö defeated the Imatra Athletes Miro Karpanen and from far behind the Puijo Ski Association, which has risen to the top Iivo Niskanen.

In addition to Lepistö, Jämin celebrated as the winners of the traditional 3×7.5 kilometer relay Markus Vuorela and Cross mat Hakola.

“After all, this was entertainment”, Vuorela commented on the exciting message in the Yle TV interview.

Hakola said that he worked on the second leg in order to get rid of Puijjo before the anchor leg. There was a noticeable difference in the transition, only a second left at the finish line.

“You have to remember that I didn't just ski against Iivo as an anchor. There were other tough guys there. I didn't think I'd be the best at writing,” Lepistö told Yle.

Imatra's message trio was formed by Olli Ahonen, Ville Ahonen and Karpanen. At the finish, the team's difference to Jämi was 0.8 seconds.

Neck started the anchor section 43 seconds away from the top six. He was clearly the fastest on the section, as the difference to the others on the section was 39 seconds.

“The beginning was too hard. At least I got a kick out of the acids. The snap ran out midway. The string came off surprisingly well with strong acids,” Niskanen commented to Yle.

Niskanen admitted that Saturday's individual competition was so humbling that he already had to test his skis on Sunday. On Saturday, Niskanen finished fourth in the 10 km freestyle skiing race at Puijo.

Expectations turned to next weekend, when the World Cup will be skied in Lahti. Niskanen's main trip is then Saturday's 20 kilometers on traditional skiing.

“There is certainly as good a Home Audience in Lahti as there is here. There will certainly be interesting competitions,” Niskanen said.

In the Suomen Cup, they took the relay from Niska before the Kuopio team Valtteri Pennanen and Niilo Mäkinen. Puijo's national team skiers have lost their great turn-of-the-year form Perttu Hyvärinen was on the sidelines for the entire Finnish Cup weekend.

On the Tour de Ski tour, Hyvärinen skied the opening victory of her career in the World Cup after being the first in Toblach in the traditional skiing style.

Women's Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu won the 3×5 kilometer relay in Kuopio. Skiing in the winning team Jasmin Kähärä, Vilma Nissinen and as an anchor huhkinut Katri Lylynperä.

“I felt pretty bad today. Fortunately, these two were tough in this,” Kähärä praised his teammates in a television interview with Yle.

Second, letter Krista Pärmäkoski represented by Ikaalisten Urheilijat, which was 5.6 seconds behind the winning team. Katariina Lonka skied the first leg of the Pärmäkoski team, and in the second leg Pärmäkoski closed the gap to the top at breakneck speed.

“Kata (Hip), served the perfect place for me. It was nice to go skiing and I really had to push myself for the whole run,” Pärmäkoski beamed at Yle.

Krista Pärmäkoski was the cannon of the Ikaalist Athletes.

On the anchor section Hilla Niemelä tried to match Kainuu Lylynperä's pace, but had to bend in the last meters. Based on his background information, Lylynperä made the decision to maintain a faster pace, so that his competitors would have acid in their legs when going to the finish line.

“I knew Hilla was fast. I had to pick up the pace a little earlier, because I didn't want to go to the speed race with Hilla completely recovered,” Lylynperä commented on his decision, laughing.