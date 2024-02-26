Skiing | Iivo Niskanen's controversial partner has not responded to the Olympic champion's messages – “Iivo is trying to save his own skin”

After the Finnish Cup relay, Kalle Parantainen, who had a fight with Iivo Niskanen, does not give up.

Top skier Iivo Niskanen taken together with Kalle Parantainen has revealed more information about the duo's skirmish. The incident happened on Sunday at the Finnish Cup of skiing in Kuopio.

Parantainen turned twice in front of Niskanen on the track when he was trying to pass. Niskanen got nervous about this and, according to Parantainen, kicked him with a ski. Niskanen denied that he kicked his rival.

Later, the two clashed strictly in the goal area. Parantainen also said that he pushed Niska, who approached him “threateningly”.

Parandainen published Monday Instagram In the Stories section, a video showing the heated situation between him and Niskanen on the track.

“A couple of meters of space on the left and here is the world champion's solution [potku]”, Parantainen has written on Instagram in connection with the video.

Yle, who broadcasted the Suomen Cup, shared a video of the incident on Yle Urheilu's Instagram account. It shows Niskanen's alleged kick on the track and the situation in the finish line, where Parantainen is pushing Niska.

Based on the video, it is not possible to say for sure whether Niskanen's ski hit Parantainen and if it did, whether the kick was intentional.

“ I would have replied to Iivo if he was sorry for his actions.

Neck said on Sunday that he had tried to contact Parantainen to clarify the matter. Parantainen confirms that Niskanen called, but he has not answered.

“The phone has been ringing so hot since the race that I haven't answered every call,” Parantainen explained on Monday.

Niskanen had also approached him via text message. In it, Niskanen said that he understands that “in a competitive situation, yelling gets under the skin”. He also wrote in his message that the push was an “ok reaction”, apparently referring to the events in the goal area.

Evening newspaper claimed that Niskanen had reached out to Parantainen. Neither of the skiers has confirmed that information, and Niskanen wrote in the message that it felt “special that I would have reached out to you”.

In the message he sent right after, Niskanen said that he understood that his own shouting was not factual and stated that he hoped that the matter would be settled “rather over the phone than in a newspaper”.

Iivo Niskanen tried to call Kalle Parantainen after Sunday's race.

The editors have seen the messages in question. They were sent on Sunday a couple of hours after the end of the race.

The content of the messages did not satisfy Parantai.

“I would have responded to Iivo if he had apologized for the situation and admitted his actions. I feel like Iivo is trying to save his own skin by saying that he hasn't done anything, because he has more reputation in the game here,” Parantainen said.

Curative said that he hoped that Niskanen's, 32, background as a multiple medalist in the prestigious competition would not weigh on the matter.

“I can shake hands with Iivo when he has the backbone to admit what he has done and that it is not ok,” Parantainen said.

“Now Iivo says that he hasn't done anything, and I and many others disagree on the matter. If the matter is left to that, then it will be accepted that the Olympic champion has different rules than other skiers”.

Kalle Parantainen, representing Kuusamo's Erä-Veikko, took 13th place in the 20 kilometers (p) at the WC at the beginning of February. Photo from the 2023 WC.

After the uproar, Parantainen has been in quite a spin. The incident with Niskanen has been of widespread interest to both the public and the media, and as a result, he has received many contacts about Sunday's events.

According to him, most of the feedback has been encouraging, but there are also some nasty messages.

“Iivo has his own fan base that takes his side. There have been a few messages from them, but we don't let it bother us,” Parantainen said.