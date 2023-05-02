Skiing | Iivo Niskanen’s company made a strong result in the last fiscal year

The financial result of Iivo Niskanen’s company is clear.

Ski star Iivo Niskanen the company Iivo Niskanen Oy achieved a decent result in the last fiscal year.

In the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the company made a profit of 205,000 euros with a turnover of 288,000.

In the previous fiscal year, profit had accumulated to 218,000 euros with a turnover of 281,000 euros.

Over the last five financial years, a total of more than one million profits have been accumulated: 1,115,300 euros. The total amount of the company’s balance sheet after the most recent financial period is 979,000 euros.

Niskanen’s company is really wealthy. It has 360,000 euros in its bank account and more than 400,000 euros in investments. The company has no debt.

My neck the company’s highest turnover and best operating profit were in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Then, with a turnover of 413,000 euros, a profit of 305,000 euros came.

The company’s operations have started in September 2017. Its registered office is in Sotkamo and the industry is stated as “other sports activities”.

Iivo Niskanen, 31, is a world champion in skiing and a three-time Olympic champion. His most recent prestigious competition gold is from the Beijing Olympic Games 2022. He also achieved silver and bronze in the same games.