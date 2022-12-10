Skiing | Iivo Niskanen will go to the Tour de Skill if everything goes well: “You have to feel that you can do well there too”

Niskanen told about his situation in an interview with Viaplay on Saturday.

Finnish the number one name in cross-country skiing Iivo Niskanen will open its World Cup season at the turn of the year with a skiable Tour de Ski tour, if everything goes well.

“There is absolutely no point in going to Davos yet, but I do have dreams of being able to participate in the Tour de Ski,” Niskanen told Viaplay on Saturday.

“If you’re going to the Games, then you have to feel like you’ll be able to do it there too and not just ski.”

Niskanen has been sidelined from the early season World Cups due to the coronavirus infection. He says that he is nowhere near his top condition.

“Even though I didn’t have a fever for many days, I had to do nothing for eight days. After all, it’s quite a long way from there to start moving again.”

Neck hoped to get a taste of the exercises instead of just hanging out. He said that he will go for a carpet test next week, if everything is fine.

“Of course, the oxygen intake there should ideally look like what it was before. That it’s not an 80 million dollar thing,” Niskanen said.

“Yes, oxygen has to circulate in the muscles there. Then you know that you can ski with your own strengths.”

Niskanen, who won three Olympic golds, a world championship and a total of nine competition medals, hoped that the proper timing would be “lucky” for the World Championships in Planica.

He said that it takes time to get in shape for the competition, but he was very relaxed about the prestigious competitions.

“As long as everything is fine and healthy, it’s not a cause for concern.”

Skier got his wife Saana Niskanen with a family addition at the beginning of December. She said that having a child is the best time in life.

“Yes, when it becomes concrete, and especially when the son is born healthy and everything is fine, so far the atmosphere is very happy.”

According to Niskanen, the baby’s everyday life has gone “quite nicely”.

“At the moment, it’s pretty much the same hobbies with my son. We eat and sleep and poop. That’s how the days have passed.”