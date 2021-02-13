Skiing Iivo Niskanen was able to air the superior Finnish Championship gold with 15 kilometers, the victory came off with loan skis

The championship was the second weekend for Iivo Niskanen to continue the victory of the double.

Puijon Representative of a ski club Iivo Niskanen has won his second championship in Pyhäjärvi Finnish Championships this weekend. As a follow-up to yesterday’s first place in the double message, Niskanen showed strong fitness in 15 km of free skiing, as he took the top spot from 2.3 km intervals.

Niskanen left the Pohti Ski Team, which skied in its domestic scenery Joni Mäki to silver by 39.3 seconds. Niskanen’s companion, yesterday’s couple message Perttu Hyvärinen was third after losing 53.2 seconds to Niskanen.

In Yle’s TV interview, Niskanen thought that he expected Mäki to be strong on the Pyhäjärvi track, but described that he had made a safe difference.

“I got to come to the most challenging bends in peace,” said Niskanen.

Kisan the specialty was that Niskanen skied to become a champion on Hyvärinen skis. The loan pair was selected below in the ski tests.

“This ski has now reached the championship, and maybe Perttu will take the next one with this pair.”

Niskanen describes that he is at ease on his way to the World Championships in Oberstdorf. The race will start in Finnish on February 25 at Sprint, but Niskanen’s main trips will probably be combined skiing, 15 kilometers, a 4×10 kilometer post and 50 kilometers.

Mäki described Yle’s TV interview as stable for his skiing.

“It was such a weather that you have to be able to work all the time. Being able to keep up the good pace is right for me, ”he said.

Hill will not ski tomorrow in a sprint where he is the reigning champion. He found today’s 15-kilometer race more important because he hopes to ski the trip at the World Championships as well. In the sprint, his World Cup place is guaranteed.

Hyvärinen was disappointed with his skiing and estimated that he had left too hard.

“I was expecting better and sharper skiing. It still needs a big step, ”Hyvärinen said to Yle.

Fourth he skied to Jämin Jänne Ristomatti Hakola, Fifth, Reflected by the Ski Team Joel Ikonen at the same time Jämin Markus Vuorelan with.