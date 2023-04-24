Skiing | Iivo Niskanen undertook a wild run – “Skiing weather never ends”

Iivo Niskanen said that he skied for just under seven hours. In some parts of the country, the skiing weather is still great.

Iivo Niskanen published a picture in his Instagram stories that says he went skiing on Sunday.

Niskanen’s odometer accumulated 137.2 kilometers. It took six hours and 53 minutes for the free skiing trip.

On Thursday, Niskanen published pictures of sunny landscapes from the top of Kukastunturi, in Ylläk. The place is located in Western Lapland in the municipality of Kolar.

Her father too Eero has been involved in the spring hang in the same scenery.

“Ski weather, they just don’t end,” Iivo Niskanen wrote in connection with the photo.

The Olympic champion has recently also published other pictures of Lapland’s skiing scenery. Based on them, there has been movement at least in Pallastunturi and Muonio.

Although spring is progressing rapidly, especially in southern Finland, where the street scene has become snowless, and skiing and downhill skiing are still in good shape in many ski resorts across the country.

The centers naturally take care of the conditions as best they can, so that the skiing season can be extended as long as possible.

You can also ski on natural snow – at least somewhere in Finland.

Forecan according to the weather service, on Monday, April 24, there were still areas in Finland where the height of natural snow exceeded one meter – for example, in the area from Enontekiö to Kilpisjärvi, the so-called in the arm.

There is also more than a meter of snow in the area between the southeastern part of Kainuu and the southern part of Lapland.

According to the weather service, the southernmost area with between half a meter and a meter of snow seems to be in Ähtäri. It is located approximately 325 kilometers north of Helsinki, on the west side of Jyväskylä.

In any case, the snow situation changes quickly the further south you go in Finland. During the last week, the snow cover has thinned quite rapidly in Northern Finland and Lapland as well.

New snow is also falling in Finland.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo said on Monday that the most new snow has fallen in Kainuu, where 10–15 centimeters of new snow has accumulated by morning. Up to 20 centimeters of new snow may accumulate in Kainuu by Monday evening.