Skiing | Iivo Niskanen suffered a defeat to the young German and it was not the first time

Iivo Niskanen thought Germany’s Friedrich Moch’s 37-second loss was surprisingly big.

13.11. 14:08

Ivo Neck lost to five Norwegians at the Olos Artillery Championships on Saturday in the opening round of the competition season.

When the skiing style had changed to free on Sunday, the distance had been extended to 15 kilometers and Norway’s toughest men had left the scenery, only one man managed to get ahead of Niskanen.

He was 22 years old from Germany Friedrich Mochwho is one of the most promising young talents in top skiing.

Moch is, among other things, a multiple World Youth Championship medalist, who finished 13th in the combined competition at the Beijing Olympics last winter. Niskanen got bronze in the same competition.

Niskanen has suffered losses to Mochi before. For example, in the final climb of the Tour de Ski last winter, Moch finished third and Niskanen 12th.

Niskanen lost to Mochi in Olos by no less than 37 seconds. At the last lap, the gap increased by only five seconds.

“Yes In that way, Moch was surprised that his own skiing felt quite good, but he was able to get away quite a lot. Towards the end, the separation slowed down a bit, but it was a strong bet from him, and anyway the Germans skied well,” Niskanen said in a quick interview on the race organizers’ online radio broadcast.

Of the Germans Janosch Brugger placed fourth and Florian Notz ninth. The surprise third was Estonia Martin Himma.

On Saturday, Niskanen said in a corresponding interview that he was in bad shape.

Narrator of the online broadcast Aki Tuovinen asked Niskas on Sunday if we are on schedule.

“Yes, I think so. Yesterday there was a bit of everything, but at least I’m feeling pretty good,” Niskanen said without elaborating on what Saturday was all about.

The next time Niskanen will compete in less than two weeks at the opening of the World Cup in Ruka, like him told HS already at the beginning of the week.

The second best Finn was Mochi’s peer, who finished seventh Petteri Koivistowhose last season went badly due to health problems.

Olos, Muonio:

Results of FIS competitions:

Men 15 km (v): 1) Friedrich Moch Germany 33.09.4, 2) Iivo Niskanen Finland –37.3, 3) Martin Himma Estonia –58.2, 4) Janosch Brugger Germany –1.01.4, 5) Edvin Frost Norway –1.05.3, 6) Dominik Bury Poland –1.07.8, 7) Petteri Koivisto Finland –1.10.5, …other Finns: 10) Remi Lindholm –1.23.7, 11) Juuso Tossavainen –1.26.3, …14) Perttu Hyvärinen –1.30,9, 15) Emil Liekari –1.31,0, 16) Tero Seppälä –1.33,8, …18) Miska Poikkimäki –1.38,4.