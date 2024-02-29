Skiing | Iivo Niskanen skis in the Lahti pair sprint, cancels talk of a surprise

Iivo Niskanen and Lauri Vuorinen will attack for the podium on Friday.

Locking back Friday's pair sprints got a whole new boost a day earlier, when it turned out that Finland's number one Iivo Niskanen takes part in a competition.

Parisprint's three-time prize medalist Niskanen took the winter comet skier in Finland's first team Lauri Vuorinen with.

“The traditional pair sprint is a good distance for me and I have almost always skied it when it has been possible. Of course I was willing to ski,” Niskanen commented on Thursday.

Last Sunday, Niskanen was excited when he finally managed to get a proper tiebreaker in the relay of the Finnish Cup after a long time. On Friday, the Finnish relay will be anchored by Vuorinen, but Niskanen's opening leg can also be used for a loose push.

Niskanen's decision to participate in Friday's race was so surprising that on Saturday, another of his main trips of the season will be postponed: the 20 kilometer (p) intermediate start race.

“I don't think that Friday is in any way bigger than Saturday. That also inspired me to ski, when you don't have to think about the overall World Cup situation and therefore there is no reason to save.”

Niskanen and Vuorinen have had a quick phone meeting about their sprint plans, but the actual race tactics have not yet been created. The Finnish duo is already a tough bone in the battle for the podium.

“Lauri has been in such good shape that all that is needed is to try to bring good positions from the first leg. Johannes Kläbo is sure to offer a good fart at the end. When we both succeed, we have a good chance of succeeding,” says Niskanen.

Lauri Vuorinen will anchor Finland's message on Friday.

Mountainous has not reached the podium of the World Cup even once in his career. In February in Canmore, he got very close after finishing fourth in the traditional sprint.

“Everything should be fine. We have a tough team and the track suits us. Yes, tomorrow will certainly be one of the best chances of my career to get on the podium, if everything falls into place,” he predicts.

Cross mat Hakola recently revealed in Viaplay's studio that Vuorinen is the most traditional of Finnish men.

“Jaa Rise has also admitted? Lauri is absolutely the fastest of all, that's for sure. Terrain locations can of course matter. Someone else can sometimes succeed in writing, but Lauri is the best”, admits Niskanen.

Parisprint qualifying takes place at Salpausselkä ski stadium at 2:45 p.m. The heats start at 16:45.