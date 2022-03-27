Skiing Iivo Niskanen skated to become Ruka’s thirty king

Niskanen styled almost a two-minute difference in the second place to Imatra Athletes’ Remi Lindholm.
Puijon Ski club Iivo Niskanen won the 30 kilometers of the Finnish Cup men’s cross-country skiing competition in Ruka, Kuusamo.
The Finnish Cup will end next weekend in connection with the Finnish Championships in Rovaniemi.
