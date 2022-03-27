Monday, March 28, 2022
Skiing Iivo Niskanen skated to become Ruka's thirty king

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in World Europe
Niskanen styled almost a two-minute difference in the second place to Imatra Athletes’ Remi Lindholm.

Iivo Niskanen won the Finnish Cup. The picture is from the Salpausselä Games in February. Picture: Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva

STT

16:55

Puijon Ski club Iivo Niskanen won the 30 kilometers of the Finnish Cup men’s cross-country skiing competition in Ruka, Kuusamo.

Niskanen stylized almost two minutes apart from the second-time Imatra Athletes Remi to Lindholm. Jämin Jänteen Lauri Lepistö was third.

The Finnish Cup will end next weekend in connection with the Finnish Championships in Rovaniemi.

