Skiing | Iivo Niskanen scolded the judge – now explains the situation

Iivo Niskasen had disagreements with the judge.

Puijon The ski club Iivo Niskanen and Valtteri Pennanen won bronze at the Vantaa SC skis in pair sprint on Sunday.

The two were satisfied with the final result, but Niskas was left digging the events during the race.

During the first change, Niskanen would have wanted to change his skis and he thought it was allowed. However, the judge told Niskasen that the skis can only be changed if they break.

Yle's broadcast showed how Niskanen looked angry at the judge.

“It's a shame, when you've been allowed to change skis in the SC before, I left the race outfit at the beginning and thought I'd change it at the end. I asked the judge if I could change, but then a new judge came and said no. The best ski was not used because of that”, Niskanen said after the race.

Niskanen, who skied as an anchor, was close to the silver medal, but the Imatra Athletes Miro Karpanen held its ground until the end.

“I wasn't able to really scream, Miro had that much power. You got close, but not quite to the end,” Niskanen assessed.

Niskanen cannot yet say what his next competitions will be. The skiing star has suffered from an illness, which is why he has had to miss the World Cup competitions.

“You have to look here in the intervening weeks to see where the skiing competition is. You have to try to stay healthy and train well.”

A silver pair anchor skier Karppanen said after the race that he doesn't remember beating three-time Olympic champion Niska before.

“Of course it was good, it was a bit scary all the time that it would get closer [Niskanen]. I looked back on the last descent and it's pretty close. Then when he didn't get passed in the stadium, it was a really good feeling”, says Karppanen.

I jammed a tendon Cross mat Hakola and Lauri Lepistö won the gold in the pair sprint with a clear difference of 17.28 seconds to the second-placed Karppase and Ville Ahosen.

They won the women's race Anni Alakoski and Anne Kyllönen Kainuu ski club. Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu Vilma Nissinen and Katri Lylynperä took silver, and Ylöjärven Ryhdi Elsa Torvinen mixed Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen bronze.