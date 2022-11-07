Skiing | Iivo Niskanen receives world-class opposition from a surprising direction

Iivo Niskanen will start his competitive season next Saturday at the Olos Artillery Games, where almost the entire Norwegian national team will also participate.

Olympic champion Iivo Niskanen start the new competition season in surprising company.

Next Saturday, Niskanen will face almost the entire Norwegian national team at the International Cannonball Games in Olos, Muonio.

The arrival of Norway’s best skiers in Olos can be considered surprising, because at this point the national teams of the fjord have usually been camping in their home country.

The reason for the trip to Oloxen is that Norway currently does not offer as good conditions for snow training as it would be necessary.

With Olos instead, there is a five-kilometer track built from preserved snow, and there are also a few centimeters of natural snow decorating the kamos landscape.

Niskanen’s competition season starts with the same formula as a year ago. He arrived in Olos in the middle of last week and plans to train there for three weeks. The national team camp, which starts on Tuesday, ends on November 17.

“Stay here if no miracles happen. Here you can ski a little longer in good conditions”, Niskanen explained his plan to HS on Monday.

After the Cannonball Games, Niskanen will probably compete next time at the opening of the World Cup in Ruka. So he plans to miss the Finnish Cup competitions in Taivalkoski on the 19th and 20th. November, as also happened a year ago.

In the cannon races we compete with the familiar program from many years ago, i.e. on Friday there are traditional sprints, on Saturday traditional normal distances and on Sunday free normal distances.

Almost all Finnish national team skiers compete in Olos at least one day.

Niskanen has signed up for normal trips. Among the opponents in Saturday’s ten (p) are, for example, an Olympic champion and a World Cup medalist Simen Hegstad Krüger and world champions Sjur Røthe, Emil Iversen and Paul Golberg.

In addition to the Norwegians, there are also, among other things, tough Germans.

Also a year ago, Niskanen started his competitive season in the Artillery Games, and the result was two victories. Then the best Russian skiers, the first man, offered the strongest resistance Aleksandr Bolshunov except for.

Now Russia is locked out of international sports because of the war of aggression that the country started in Ukraine.

Niskanen estimates that the Norwegians will give largely the same level of resistance as the Russians did a year ago.

“My situation is fine, a basic situation at the moment. Of course, the tone may vary somewhat. As long as you don’t tire yourself too much, the speed should be enough for a good level. It’s always interesting to see how the season starts,” Niskanen anticipates the opening of the season.

Only the Norwegian men’s sprint and standard distance national teams will be present in Olos. The women’s national teams are elsewhere.

Norwegian superstar Johannes Høsflot Klæbo is not in Olos. He has not participated in the camps of the Norwegian national team this training season.

Finland top women Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski have signed up for normal trips.

The Austrian Olympic medalist will offer them the strongest foreign opposition Teresa Stadlober and the German women, who at the Beijing Olympics won the sprint relay and took silver in the long relay.

Like last year, after the World Cups in Ruka and Lahti, Olos will host the season’s toughest ski competitions organized in Finland.

“When you look at the registered ones, you can wonder when there has been a Norwegian male skier guard of this level outside of the World Cup in Finland. I didn’t come up with it right away. I even feel a little proud that they come to our race. It feels good that they have decided to come to Olos”, the competition director of the Artillery Games Vesa Virkkunen said.

There is no TV broadcast of the cannon races, but like last year the commentary of the race can be listened to as an audio stream on the competition’s website.

“We got pretty good feedback about it. When following results from FIS-live, and Aki Tuovinen narrates, so you can get into a bit of a competitive mood. So we will go with the same implementation as last year,” said Virkkunen.