Skiing Iivo Niskanen performed a relentless stand-up comic in front of a Swedish TV camera after a race that went wrong: “I can’t give more specific relationship advice”

Athletes perform less often stand-up comedy in competitions, but Iivo Niskanen such was much better on Friday than the ski run on the track.

For Niskainen, 15 kilometers (v) of the World Cup became one of the worst normal distance races at this level in many years, as he did not even reach the points but remained in 33rd place.

After the race, a journalist from the Swedish broadcaster SVT asked Niskanen for comments in English, and Niskanen’s task was to answer in Finnish, as the interview was apparently to be forwarded to Yle.

What was your race like today? was part of the question.

“Interesting question. Yes, it is Lauri Lepistö apparently still single. Indeed, one has wondered with the boys that there have still been challenges in finding that spouse. At the moment, it seems that there would be enough exports, ”Niskanen said Video published by Yle Sport on Facebook.

It is not clear from the foreword whether it was a pre-arranged bet or other ice.

Niskanen spoke with basic readings on the face behind the mask. Lepistö is a skier of the Finnish national team who did not compete in Falun.

Swedish the reporter’s second question went like this: The difference between you and the tip was pretty big. What do you think about it?

“It’s just a smart guy. Yes, you might want to approach him all the way through Insta by communicating. I can’t give more specific relationship advice. Yes, Lauri is in demand that way, but then let’s see who is ultimately good for her. It will be quite interesting to see how this saga ends, ”Niskanen said.