Skiing Iivo Niskanen is amazed by the incomprehensible corona test of the Swedes

Cross-country skiing the world cup continues in Falun, Sweden over the weekend, but on Thursday, the corona tests for skiers attracted attention.

Or actually corona tests performed by the skiers themselves, as the practices in Sweden are clearly slightly different than in Finland, for example.

About it said, among other things, Finland’s biggest star Iivo Niskanen On Twitter, who wrote about the “small” difference in attitudes against the coronavirus.

“In Falun, local at-risk people split the mask in half on their faces with self-service nose sticks and instructed to hold the stick for eight seconds in both nostrils. The use of masks at the airport by the locals is very marginal, ”Niskanen wrote.

Niskasen the writing was a response from the British Andrew Youngin to the exit a few hours earlier.

“They give a stick, leave and force them to do the test themselves. Hopefully everyone competing in Falun will be good at shoving their stick in their noses, ”Young writes on Twitter.

“Antibacterial gloves are also not available, but everyone uses the same pen to fill out test forms.”