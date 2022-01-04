Skiing Iivo Niskanen has bad memories of the Tour de Skin’s grueling final rise: “It won’t be easy with long and weak legs”

The Tour de Ski culminates on the steep slope of Alpe Cermis, where the stresses of the tour begin to be felt.

Cross-country skiing The Tour de Ski continues to be exciting until the end. About Finns Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski mixed Iivo Niskanen are struggling for the top spot on the tour in the final leg of skiing on Tuesday.

The program includes a 10-kilometer free start for free skiing, culminating in the steep slopes of the Alpe Cermis ski area. The women’s competition starts at 12.30 Finnish time and the men’s at 16.25.

Read more: The Tour de Ski has not seen such a delicious Finnish setting for thirteen years

Russian Natalia Nepryaeva leads the women’s overall competition by more than a minute apart from Sweden To Ebba Andersson, Kerttu Niskase and Pärmäkoski.

The tenacious pace Andersson has generally been strong on the slopes, but the route for the final leg of the Tour is unpredictable in nature.

In the competition initially skiing for four miles in a hose before a steep ascent.

“The differences arise mainly in the first kilometer of the ascent, which is gentler and more skiable than the end. Then the ascent is so steep that skiing is more of a snag, ”the national team head coach Teemu Pasanen describes.

On the winding route of the last stage, it is difficult to find space for overtaking.

“In previous years, everyone has been on the rise at a surprisingly the same pace,” Pasanen continues.

“It’s also interesting that it’s good to predict good climbers for the final climb. It varies surprisingly from year to year, so you can’t tell in advance who’s good at it. ”

Significant differences begin to emerge mainly in the event that an athlete’s strength is depleted in previous tours of the tour.

“The stresses of the tour can make a difference. Some may be tired and then sag because of the final rise, ”Pasanen confirms.

Iivo Niskanen has descended the slope only once in his career. The first attempt became a harsh experience as the cramps slowed progress.

“It won’t be easy for us when we have long and weak legs. Let’s try to raise them one by one in front of each other, ”Niskanen muttered about his possibilities in an interview with Viaplay Sport.

Norwegian Johannes Hösflot Kläbo lead the men’s race by exactly two minutes in Russia Alexander Bolshunov. Niskanen is two minutes and 49 seconds behind.

“There were some stills left on the closing date. There are some possibilities among the three. Let’s see what happens, ”Iivo Niskanen later reflected on his situation in the Finnish Ski Association’s press release.

Read more: Iivo Niskanen dropped from the Norwegian horror bet but rose to third place in the Tour’s overall competition: “Calculated performance”

Also Kerttu Niskanen feels that he is not on a steep slope at best. Instead of the seventh joint start of the traditional skiing method, Niskanen, who was disappointed on Monday, is a minute and 19 seconds behind Neprjajeva, and Andersson is also in between.

“This race pretty much ruined the whole Tour,” Kerttu Niskanen regretted Monday’s race.

“The difference to the top isn’t catastrophic, but it feels like the tour got into this. I’m still going to fight for the final get-up. ”

Pärmäkoski reached the third place in the traditional joint start and rose to three places in the overall situation. The difference to the top is a minute and 21 seconds.

Read more: Krista Pärmäkoski entered the podium with top-slippery skis and rose to the top of the Tour de Skin

Pärmäkoski the mood is high thanks to the first podium finish of the season.

“An interesting situation for the final race. The differences are quite small, and there will be hard climbers behind them. It’s hard to ski if you’re going to be among the three but not give up. Everything is possible, ”Pärmäkoski assesses his situation.

“I’m leaving for the closing day in good spirits, but it’s annoying when the race is skied as a joint start and not as a chase. It’s hard to pass on the climb. ”

Read more: At his best, Matti Heikkinen was the fastest skier in the final climb of the Tour de Skin – now he sees the joint start taking a significant element from the competition

Johanna Matintalo is 12th in the women ‘s competition and Anne Kyllönen 13: ntena. Kyllönen’s mood in particular has been on the rise.

Also Perttu Hyvärinen has been steadily improving its pace. She is the second best 19th Finn in the men’s tour.