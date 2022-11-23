Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Skiing | Iivo Niskanen fell ill: “It didn’t help, no matter how carefully he tried to take care of everything”

November 23, 2022
November 23, 2022
in World Europe
0

Iivo Niskanen has contracted the corona virus and will not compete in the Ruka World Cup next weekend.

Finland the number one skier will not compete in the opening weekend of the World Cup in Ruka.

Niskanen has fallen ill and is therefore not part of the team.

The Ski Association announced on Wednesday that Niskanen had fallen ill and the skier himself made the announcement on his Instagram account a picture of a corona test with two lines.

“The World Cup in Ruka has now been patted for me. I was able to avoid covid for a long time, but now I got it. It didn’t help, no matter how carefully you tried to take care of everything,” Niskanen wrote.

The coronavirus has been raging, for example, in the Norwegian national skiing team. The coronavirus has been confirmed since Sunday With Ragnhild Haga, On Marte Skaanes and Sindre at Bjørnestad.

Niskanen opened his competition season in Olos about a week ago and said that skiing felt really good.

Niskanen’s last season hit the spot. He won Olympic gold, silver and bronze at the Beijing Olympics. In the overall World Cup competition, Niskanen was third and he won the standard distance cup.

Ruka competes in traditional skiing on Friday in a sprint and on Saturday in a 10 km time trial race. Sunday is the 20 kilometer freestyle pursuit.

Finland has nominated a 24-athlete sprint team and a 24-athlete team for normal trips to Ruka.


