Skiing Iivo Niskanen encounters a familiar thing at the Finnish Championships that does not help in preparing for the World Championships: “Annoyingly easy track”

Niskanen and Perttu Hyvärinen took pleasure in the sprint message from the Finnish championship

Pyhäjärvi

Old pals Iivo Niskanen and Perttu Hyvärinen took the joy out of the second joint sprint (p) Finnish championship of their career with almost wrestling on Friday at the Honkavuori ski resort in Pyhäjärvi.

However, the Finnish Championships are just a snack for the duo representing the Puijo Ski Club in Kuopio on their way to the World Championships starting in less than two weeks.

Niskanen directly admitted that the second start of the Finnish Championships, the 15 km (v) cross-country race on Saturday, does not really serve to prepare for the World Championships, even though the same trip is part of his program on the World Championships in Oberstdorf.

“Annoying an easy trail will be tomorrow. It’s not nice to be such a slow man, but trying to get along that track. It’s not what’s going to be in Oberstdorf at 15 kilometers, and it doesn’t serve that race, ”Niskanen said.

From the point of view of world-class skiers, Honkavuori’s Finnish Championships go into the same easy series in which the Finnish Championships in recent years have usually been held.

In Saturday’s races, the five-kilometer track has an altitude difference of 32 meters and the longest ascent is only about 300 meters long. On World Cup tracks, these readings more than double.

“They are a bit of Lahti-type trails, but with bigger rises. Yes, they are precious competition terrains, and there are quite clear oxygen uptake spots, ”Niskanen said.

Niskanen has competed exceptionally little this season, in part as a result of its own choices. Even fewer have accumulated competitions in which he has been able to properly compare his fitness with the toughest competitors.

For example, in the mc races skied two weeks ago in Falun, Sweden, one start went wrong due to mistakes in ski maintenance. The combined start of the next day’s 15 km (p) was a hose runway on an easy track and almost poison for Niskanen.

A week earlier, the Lahti combined competition and message gave good signals instead.

“Of course Falun is annoying. There were high expectations, but no results came. However, I am confident. Of course I’m thinking about the World Cup was now the main, but obviously I want to succeed on all journeys. You have to leave in a good mood and get back to the competition. Now is not the time to do things as well as possible and be sensitive and in the best condition of the season. ”

When there have been few races, Niskanen has had time for careful training.

“Hopefully it will reward in terms of a decent rise.”

Previous value competitions (2017-2019) have seen Niskanen and his coach Olli Ohtonen master the preparation.

The previous one Niskanen once competed on the Finnish Championships in the spring and winter of 2019. Last winter, the Vöyri Finnish Championships were interrupted due to respiratory problems, and the spring and winter competitions in Ristijärvi were canceled due to a corona situation.

“It is not always possible to say whether one hundred percent is charged for the Finnish Championships, but this was nice with a guy. I got excited from the side after my own part had been taken care of. ”

Hyvärinen decided the championship as an anchor when he left Jämin Jänne on the finish line leading to the finish line. Markus Vuorelan.

“I waited in peace, and had to start the last fall first. Then open the organ. It worked. I was confident that I already have a better way to go today. For me, this race was really important considering the World Cup message. Pertsa was forced to gain momentum, ”Hyvärinen said.

Jämi on the team Ristomatti Hakola skied against Niska and did not give up.

For one of the three organizing clubs, Pohti Ski Team, the sprint message became disappointing when it did not stay involved in the winning streak. Juuso Haaralan coagulate.

Not even a medal came when you anchor Joni Mäki lost the bronze battle to a Ski Team 105 national teammate Lauri Vuorinen, which the couple skied Aleksi Parttimaa.

From the neck and Hyvärinen was also asked for comments Alexander Ståhlbergin silver skiing at the Youth World Championships.

“Matias Strandvall has praised Ståhlberg for 2-3 years and said that he will overthrow us, ”Niskanen said.

Former national team leader Strandvall is involved in Ståhlberg’s coaching at Vöyri Sports High School

“He is the next Iivo Niskanen, if all goes well and he manages to train and stay healthy. Sure, he still has a long way to go, but he has all the pieces needed to be a top skier, ”Strandvall estimates a year ago to Ståhlberg for HS.

Tuesday Niilo Moilanen won the youth World Cup gold in the sprint.

“It’s great to have become a success in sprinting as well. Niilo’s skiing looked incredibly strong, ”Hyvärinen said.

Moilanen, who represents the Ski Team, thought that he could be seen in the sprint of the Finnish Championships on Sunday to take a measure of Finland’s number one men.