Skiing Iivo Niskanen dropped from the Norwegian horror bet but rose to third place in the Tour’s overall competition: “Calculated performance”

Norway’s wild Johannes Høsflot Klæbo froze Niskanen, who finished second in the last race of the tour.

Iivo Niskanen improved its position in the Tour de Skin overall when the last race of the tour was skied on Monday in the Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Niskanen finished second in the 15-kilometer (p) combined start after battling the 11-kilometer-leading Norwegian Johannes Høsflot Klæbon with.

Then the horrible Klæbo escaped the ascent from Niskanen, who was held behind by a four-man chase group.

Niskanen rose from sixth to third place in the overall competition. The difference between the leading Klæboon is two minutes and 49 seconds. Russia has won the last two tours of Russia Alexander Bolshunovwhich is two minutes from the tip.

In a TV interview with V Sport + Suomi, Niskanen admitted that Klæbo was “simply better”.

“He had such a downtrend. There may have been a small tactical blunder. I set out to pull out in time to get to the finish line. The gang broke up in it, and I did little work for John in front of it. The next puck also had difficulties in its own area of ​​strength, and I was no longer able to come along. It was too difficult to strike in between, ”Niskanen said.

Niskanen has only skied the final ascent of Alpe Cermis once, but then he suffered a groin cramp. Niskanen is a big skier, and lightweight riders have usually been the most successful in the final climb.

“However, it shouldn’t start to hurt. It will not be easy on our feet. Long and weak legs. We try to lift them alternately in front of each other to get to the top of the hill, ”Niskanen said.

Second place is the best in Niskanen’s career in the joint starts of the World Cup. He has achieved all seven of his victories in the interim start.

Niskanen took the lead in the race at 6.5 km and grabbed 12 bonus seconds in the 8.5 km race. Niskanen continued to bet on it, and only Klæbo kept up.

With about four kilometers left, the Norwegian left Niskanen with a steady draw on the longest ascent of the track.

This was one of the best performances of Klæbo, known as the sprint hero, on normal World Cup trips.

Perttu Hyvärinen stretched to its best mc performance for a long time and ranked 11th.

“Oh, it feels good to ski well for a long time. A really successful race. I decided to leave to keep the man cramped and see if I was in such bad shape what the results have been. A really good result and it warms the mind a lot, ”said Hyvärinen.