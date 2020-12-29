Skiing Iivo Niskanen does not go to the Tour de Skille: “We weighed the matter from many angles”

Niskanen announced his decision on Tuesday.

Skier Iivo Niskanen does not, contrary to preliminary data, ski on the Tour de Ski, which starts at the turn of the year. Ski Association informed decision on Tuesday.

According to the press release, Niskanen’s decision was made after a long deliberation. Niskanen emphasizes in the press release that there is currently no right or wrong decision.

“We weighed it from many angles, there are definitely as many pros and cons. In principle, the Tour must be skied completely and you should be sure, ”Niskanen said.

“Athletically, there would certainly have been a good chance of making a profit, but on the other hand, there are health risks.”

Niskanen continue through the main goal above, ie on the terms of the World Cup and without compromising them. He continues to practice at home.

The 28-year-old Olympic champion and world champion has missed the Tour in the past in the prize season.

“There will be good competitions in January, both domestically and internationally. There is Lahti and Falun, where, among other things, one more normal distance race came. They are meant to ski and thereby build a top tune towards Oberstdorf. ”