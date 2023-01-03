Skiing | Iivo Niskanen comments on his suspension with Viasat: “Everything went to waste in time”

Iivo Niskanen the race in the Tour de Skin Oberstsdorf ten kilometer race ended with an interruption on Tuesday.

Niskanen stopped the traditional skiing race in the second 3.3 kilometer lap before the 5.2 kilometer intermediate place.

Before that, he had fallen far from the top of the competition in the intermediate stages.

“Everything went as it should in a cross-country race,” Niskanen stated in an interview with Viasat.

According to Niskanen, the weather changed quite a bit during the race.

“There was no grip, but the skiing didn’t feel good either.”

However, according to Niskanen, there were no particularly bad sensations in the body. He next travels home to train and rest.

At the intermediate time point of 2.1 kilometers, Niskanen was no less than 16.5 seconds slower than the skier who skied the standard time Calle Halfvarsson. The Swede was fourth in the final results.

Niskanen fell ill with the corona virus at the end of the year. He is competing in the Tour for the first time in the World Cup after recovering from his illness.

“Iivo certainly made the right decision when suspending,” Viasat’s commentator Virpi Sarasvuo stated.

Sarasvuo thought that perhaps Niskanen’s body had not recovered properly from the first two races.

“He wouldn’t have achieved anything by skiing to the finish line.”

The race in Oberstdorf is the third stage of the Tour. It was overwhelmingly won by Norway Johannes Høsflot Klæbo. Simen Hegstad Krüger and Didrik Tönseth ensured Norway’s triple victory.

Markus Vuorela was his best as a Finn, 26th and Perttu Hyvärinen 36:s.