Skiing | Iivo Niskanen and Ristomatti Hakola are returning to the World Cup

Finland On Monday, the national skiing team released its lineup for the Les Rousses World Cup next weekend.

The roster is wild. For the first time this season, the entire ski cream of Finland is together at the same time.

On Sunday, the winner of the sprint (p) SM gold Cross mat Hakola finally opens its World Cup season.

There is also a person who was infected with corona from the beginning of the season and missed the weekend’s championships Iivo Niskanenwho opened his season with two races at the Tour de Ski, but then retreated back into the shadows for a training break.

Also among other things Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen are in the team.

You joined the team as a surprise Emmi Lämsäwho finished fifth in the freestyle skiing at the SC Games.

A place opened up for him when Jasmin Kähärä goes on a competitive trip to the World Championships for youth and 23-year-olds in Whistler, Canada.

“The youth games are also a possible way into Planica’s World Cup team, but the performance also depends a little on who is present at the youth games”, Finland’s head coach Teemu Pasanen told.

“For example, Kähärä is a candidate for success in the 23-year-old competitions.”

Pasanen is also under observation Niko Anttola, who finished third in the 15 kilometers of the Tampere National Championship on Saturday.

in France on Friday, the 10-kilometer free split starts, on Saturday the traditional sprints, and on Sunday the traditional 20-kilometer combined starts.

After Les Rousses, the program for the World Cup is the race weekend in Toblach before the start of the World Cup in Planica. The World Championships will be skied from February 22 to March 5.

Correction 23.1. at 20:42: Niko Anttola finished third with 15 kilometers, not ten.

