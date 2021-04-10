Skiing Iivo Niskanen and Perttu Hyvärinen guaranteed Puijo a club friend frame time – Joni Mäelle’s overall Cup victory

The tactical team game helped Iivo Niskanen win the Finnish Cup final in Kuusamo.

Puijon The ski club’s team tactics brought Iivo Niskanen profit, Perttu Hyvärinen quadruped and To Petteri Koivisto in the finals of the sixth place cross-country Finnish Cup in Kuusamo.

Koivisto escaped at the beginning, when Niskanen and Hyvärinen stopped the main group by skiing side by side at the top of the group.

“Five minutes before I left, I told Pertu and Petter if we would try. We gave Petter screen time and a good lift for next season, ”Niskanen said in Yle’s TV interview.

Niskanen described Koivisto as one of Finland ‘s most talented newcomers, although Koivisto’ s competition season went a short way. Niskanen bet on Koivisto a World Cup level skier in a couple of years.

Koivisto’s escape journey did not last until the end, as Niskanen caught him and passed him. Niskanen increased his speed at about 12 kilometers, broke away from the main group and finally skied to victory.

“After the disappointment of the World Cup, it was difficult to motivate oneself towards the end of the season,” Niskanen told Yle.

Niskanen was happy that a couple of weeks ago he managed to win the 50 km Finnish championship by far. Next winter, he hopes to be sharper and better when betting on the Olympic medals in Beijing.

Rukalla second, skied in the end Joni Mäki 20 seconds apart. Mäki won the overall Cup competition.

“It was nice to be able to ski all the competitions in the Finnish Cup,” Mäki said in Yle’s TV interview.

He rose to the title medalist during the winter, as a gift from the Oberstdorf World Championships was a silver medal from the double message. Ristomatti Hakola with. Hakola was third in Ruka on Saturday.