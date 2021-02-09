Skiing Ida Haapala has a bar on a high World Championship track and in student writing – the athlete has a triple career

After the young World Championships in skiing, Ida Haapala, 19, aims for top marks in the student exams, a place at the university and the World Orienteering Championships.

Finland the ski team gathered for the Youth World Championships in Vuokatti as early as last week’s Thursday, but one was initially out of the crowd.

Representing the Espoo Ski Association Ida Haapala drove to Kainuu race landscapes only the next day.

The reason was valid and important: On Thursday, Haapala still had a test for student writing at the North Hague Co-educational School in Helsinki.

In Haapala, 19, there is enough to be achieved in the next two months in both sports and school.

The World Championships are the main goal of the season in skiing, and the bar is also high in the studios.

Haapala intends to complete the matriculation examination by writing a total of seven subjects. Four exams are already behind us, and in the spring exams starting in mid-March, he’s taking three subjects and trying to raise one grade.

Athlete dual career is a concept that refers to the balanced combination of goal-oriented sport and study.

In the case of Haapala, it can be said that he is applying for a triple career.

Haapala is a national team athlete of his age in both skiing and orienteering. In 2019, he won the World Junior Orienteering Championships.

In the spring, she plans to pursue her studies as a doctor.

“It may sound like a challenging combination with sports, but it is a dream to get there,” says Haapala, who lives in Klaukkala, Nurmijärvi.

Yo writings are very important to Haapala, as half of the new medical students are selected on the basis of certificates.

“I have to see if the papers are enough. If that’s not enough, then there will probably be an intermediate year, and you need to raise your grades. The goal is to write well enough to get a place to study and start studying. Then you can see how it goes with them. ”

According to Haapala’s calculations, more than one laudatur should be found on the matriculation certificate and, in addition to them, the second best grades, or eximations, should be found in order to gain access to the medical school.

Haapala has considered the University of Eastern Finland, whose medical faculty is based in Kuopio, as the number one option.

“It could be a good place for both species. It would still be good to ski there, and there will be the World Orienteering Championships in 2025. ”

On the evening before the World Championship trip, on Thursday last week, Ida Haapala from Nurmijärvi practiced with her local tracks in Keimola, Vantaa.­

In spring 2019 Haapala said in an interview with HS that “skiing is starting to be a little more enjoyable”. However, the balance between skiing and orienteering has been maintained.

“It varies seasonally, whichever is more meaningful at the moment. There is still a feeling that I want to take both forward. ”

Due to his age, Haapala would have been able to defend his world orienteering championship last summer, but due to the pandemic, all international competitions were canceled.

Highlights of the orienteering season included a second place World Championship medalist Venla Harjun followed by a small-scale cross week in Ylläs and a superior Finnish championship on a particularly long distance in their own age group.

Next summer, Haapala will be interested in the World Championships for adults in the Czech Republic.

“I have set a goal of those championships. It would be great to get there, ”Haapala says, even if he still gets to the World Championships for young people in Turkey.

To be Haapala, one of Finland’s best skiers, started the sport relatively late, only at the age of 13.

A few years ago, he was responsible for his own coaching in skiing, but after that the coaching staff took over the coaching responsibility. Aku Nikander.

“The endurance sports were of interest, and I had watched the World Cup of Skiing on a telly. Also, I had orienteering buddies who skied. I became interested in skiing, ”said Haapala, who also played ringette, swimming, badminton, dancing and ballet as a child.

Two years ago, Haapala won the Nordic skiing championship under the age of 18 on really demanding trails in Otepää, Estonia.

Last year did not go as expected. The reason was revealed to be a slight overload after the season.

“As an athlete I have gone, however, comprehensively move forward.”

Rich a week ago Haapala won one inspection race in Vuokatti and was another in another. The trails are the same at this week’s World Cup.

At the Vuokatti World Championships, Haapala’s main trip on Thursday is an electric five-kilometer race with a free race, which is a slightly stronger way of skiing for him.

In addition, he will be involved in a 15-mile (p) joint start on Sunday and possibly in a post on Saturday.

“Of course I always go to win the race, but it can be a different matter, which is realistic now. I try to start looking for high rankings. Successful performance will probably make a good investment, ”says Haapala.

The World Youth Championships start today in Vuokatti (skiing) and Lahti (ski jumping and combined). There are broadcasts from the skiing competitions at Yle Areena and Elisa Viihte.

Ida Haapala started skiing in a competitive way relatively late, only at the age of 13.­