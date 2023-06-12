Skiing | “I wouldn’t celebrate yet” – an easy lifestyle is expensive for Finland, says Ville Halonen

Vantaa The Hakunila sports field is full of noise on an early summer evening.

The Vantaa Ski Club’s (VHS) juniors’ joint training is underway, where they run, jump and skip. And let’s meet friends.

Exercises will follow Ville Halonenwho is one of VHS’s junior coaches and a former competitive skier.

Halonen’s civilian work is also closely linked to sports: Lieutenant Colonel Halonen is the director of the Sports School of the Defense Forces.

Skiing is the favorite sport of Finns in winter and the favorite sport on TV. There will still be success in the value competitions. However, junior skiing has been in crisis in the 2000s.

The number of junior competitive skiers has fallen by a third in 20 years. While in 2002 nearly 9,000 juniors claimed a ski pass or a competition license, last year there were only 3,000 who acquired a license and a ski pass.

Halosen has a clear understanding of the causes of the collapse. Club activities in skiing fell out of development at the same time as team sports became stronger.

I ski for a long time the operation was dependent on enthusiastic skiing families, while club organizations were developed elsewhere.

“In skiing and perhaps also in some other individual sports, we stuck to the ways of the 90s. Back then, there were a lot of junior athletes and the clubs organized competitions or practices 1-2 times a week, but otherwise we practiced on our own.”

That kind of thing doesn’t work in the Finland of the 2020s, and it’s no wonder. The training culture has changed, as have the expectations for the activity.

“If the club only offers one practice a week, the young person goes to futs four times a week and friends can be found there too. A circle of friends forms where you go often.”

At the moment, things are going quite well at the Vantaa Ski Club. The training activities are comprehensive and, for example, the number of juniors under the age of 12 has increased by 30 percent in a couple of years.

At the end of the season, VHS was ranked as the best racing and elite sports club in Finland in the classification of the Skiing Association.

“There is now a positive cycle in VHS, but we have also been on a knife’s edge. It wasn’t long ago that there was such a wide range of activities.”

Hello NEN lists practically tested methods for revitalizing club activities.

First of all, there must be joint exercises several times a week, even if there are no enthusiasts yet.

Without regular and extensive activities, no young person will get involved. Juniors of different levels can practice in the same groups.

The children’s parents must be committed to the club “by all possible means”. It helps here if the club can present a clear diagram of its own activities.

And volunteers may not be employed for starvation.

“In the company, only elephant-sized jobs are easily available. But if there are clear and small squares, it is easier to grasp them. You should also be able to enjoy volunteering, it shouldn’t become a stress factor,” says Halonen.

For marketing and you also have to invest in information.

According to Halonen, skiing is not at all as expensive a sport as has been portrayed in the public. Instead of ten tons, a junior skier can survive the season with a couple of thousand euros.

At the club’s equipment exchange, you can buy used racing skis for a reasonable margin, and the club also offers loan skis.

“If you borrow the club’s skis, you also commit to lending your own skis to others. This way, everyone gets the best possible pair of skis for competitions,” says Halonen.

According to Halonen, it’s a surprise to many that the ski club has training in the summer at all, and that you can ski in the capital region from December to April, even if it’s raining outside.

“More and more juniors are those whose own parents have not skied themselves, and the clubs don’t really know how to help them start the hobby yet. There is room for improvement, families need guidance.”

Halonen emphasizes that he is not an expert in elite sports or exercise, but his work, his own sports career and club activities give him a versatile view of Finnish sports culture.

The deterioration of Finns’ physical condition does not surprise Halo. Physical work has decreased dramatically and everyday life has become easier.

“ “It’s easier to say that someone else should take care of organizing exercise, even though everyone can make decisions for a more active lifestyle.”

The Finns have become comfortable.

Its own effect is that the everyday life of families and also physical activities are carefully programmed.

And if there is no physical activity in everyday life, there will be very little movement.

“Smart devices take a lot of free time of young people, which was previously used for running, playing or playing in the yard. It is the main reason for children’s immobility,” says Halonen.

The consequences of political decisions such as the number of school sports, the condition of sports facilities, transport connections and urban planning create the basis for movement.

In the end, however, it’s about everyone’s own discretion and choices, says Halonen. Adults have a big responsibility in this matter.

“It’s about how to encourage teenagers to walk to school and whether they choose a bicycle instead of a car? It’s easier to say that someone else should take care of organizing exercise, even though everyone can make decisions for a more active lifestyle.”

Halonen has noted that the discussion about Finns’ immobility and the problems it brings has become more serious in recent years.

There has been researched information on the matter for decades, but only now has the matter been given a proper place in the public debate.

“Perhaps we are already late and the decline in immobility is coming anyway. I wouldn’t celebrate yet. There is enough work.”