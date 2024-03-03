Skiing | “I woke up at five and tried to spin a little” – Krista Pärmäkoski's bangs were over after the sensational victory

Even though the sprint came up short, Krista Pärmäkoski was a celebrated hero in Lahti.

The weekend The most Finnish name at the Salpausselkä Games was Krista Pärmäkoskiwho skied in Lahti first in the pair sprint to second and crowned his weekend with a victory in Saturday's 20 km (p).

Sunday's sprint (v) was mostly a final cool-down for Pärmäkoski. Qualifying in the quarterfinals wasn't a huge disappointment. He knew how to prepare for it.

“I was quite tired. I got maybe five hours of sleep last night. I had to dig for a banana and a bar when I was so terribly hungry, even though I tried to eat,” Pärmäkoski said after the sprint.

The laps were tough anyway. Pärmäkoski said that he only managed to catch up on sleep at half past two in the morning.

“Then I woke up already at five and tried to run around a bit. After that, I only slept for a few moments.”

“You noticed that it has been a really exhausting couple of days. Yesterday, everything took a long time.”

Pärmäkoski Saturday's sensational win drove the skiing crowd wild. Moni was unusually happy about the return of the Finnish hero, who lived through challenging times, to the highest podium after a six-year break.

Congratulations have also poured in from teams from other countries.

“Many people have come to congratulate, and the phone is completely blocked. I haven't had time to read and I certainly won't reply to everyone yet,” Pärmäkoski said.

“It's great that so many foreigners were also happy about it and came to congratulate. Athletes from other countries as well as the maintenance and coaching team. They are really happy for me.”

Pärmäkoski's victory on Saturday was a huge blow. Before that, he had finished seventh at best this season.

After “sleeping” overnight, the victory felt even better on Sunday. Pärmäkoski didn't even remember how good it feels to win at this level.

“Yesterday I said that even second place is good, but last night I thought that it was harder to win. It even tastes sweeter than right after the race,” Pärmäkoski says.

Like last spring, Pärmäkoski is thinking about ending his career. In that regard, the victory did not change anything.

“I haven't thought about comparing it at all yet. We enjoyed yesterday, and we'll see at some point.”

World Cup continues next Saturday at the classic competition in Oslo's Holmenkollen. Women also ski 50 kilometers (p). It's going to be merciless, and fluoride creams won't help either.

“Let's try to get to the finish line with honor. It's sure to be a battle of spirits. It will be a slow race.”

“And there is no experience of how to get energy during the race. I have a very sensitive stomach. I am anxiously waiting to see if they will come up and how it will be absorbed. At 30 kilometers, you don't need to absorb as much liquid as at 50. It will be a thriller for me,” Pärmäkoski predicts.