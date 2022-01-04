Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Skiing HS follows moment by moment: Who will take the win in the fierce final climb of the Tour de Skin?

January 4, 2022
The women’s final competition on the Ski Tour De Sk starts at 12.30 Finnish time and the men’s at 16.25. HS follows the race moment by moment.

Skiing The Tour de Ski tour ends today with the 10 km of free skiing at Alpe Cermis in the Val di Fiemme.

HS.fi follows the final solution moment by moment in this article.

The women’s competition starts at 12.30 and the men’s at 16.25.

Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski are third and fourth in the women’s race before the final ten-kilometer leg.

Iivo Niskanen is third in the men’s race.

Russian Natalia Nepryaeva leading women and Norway Johannes Hösflot Kläbo men’s competition.

