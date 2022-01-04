Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Skiing HS follows: How will Iivo Niskanen manage in the tough final of the Tour de Skin?

January 4, 2022
The men’s Tour de Ski culminates in Alpe Cermis ’steep final ascent from 4:25 p.m. HS follows the competition moment by moment.

Men The Tour de Ski culminates in a 10-kilometer freestyle skiing race in Val di Fiemme, Italy, starting at 4:25 p.m.

HS follows the wild climb of the Alpe Cermis ski resort moment by moment. Live tracking can be found at the bottom of this article.

Iivo Niskanen is third in the Tour Tournament before the closing date. Norwegian Johannes Hösflot Kläbo lead the race.

For the first time in her career, the overall women’s Tour took Russia Natalia Nepryaeva before Sweden Ebba Anderssonia and Norway Heidi Weng.

Krista Pärmäkoski was fourth in the overall race.

