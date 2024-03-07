Skiing | Holmenkollen has very tough security measures – one group of activists refuses to hold talks

The Norwegian Ski Federation has tried to talk with climate activists and find a solution to the protests.

of Holmenkollen The ski festival in Norway has prepared for the threat posed by climate activists this coming weekend with stronger security measures than usual.

In addition to that, attempts have been made to talk sense into the climate activists or to find a compromise solution that would allow the demonstrations.

CEO of the ski festival Stefan Max says that the Norwegian Skiing Association has tried to talk with the activists.

“Success has varied depending on the activist groups. We are waiting in the area for the Norwegian Committee for Palestine, which has registered a legal demonstration with the police. They have a reserved place outside the competition area, and we support them in that way, because we support freedom of speech. They can express their opinion without causing danger to the competitors or spectators,” Stefan Marx said on Thursday.

“ “There have been attempts to discuss with them, but the discussions have not been very constructive.”

Such compromise solutions have been found before. According to Marx, last year the environmental organization Greenpeace was in the event area. They were promised a spot in front of the cameras in exchange for promising not to disrupt the competition.

“We support such expressions of opinion. If any party contacts us, we are ready for a discussion and we support freedom of speech.”

According to Marx, there are two well-known groups of climate activists in Norway who are known for banned, unauthorized demonstrations. They are the Stopp Oljeleting environmental organization and the Extinction Rebellion activist movement.

The 50 km race of the 2011 World Ski Championships was followed by a full house at Holmenkollen.

Norwegian event manager of the ski association Terje Lundin according to the last year and a half, protests have been organized in two competitions, Lillehammer and Trondheim. According to him, the Stop Oljeleting activist group has been responsible for them.

After the events in Trondheim, the Norwegian Ski Federation has tried to engage in dialogue with the activists.

“We have spoken to them and have asked them to apply for permission if they want to demonstrate. In addition to the ski association, the police have also tried to talk to them, but so far without success,” said Lund.

“They haven't said if they are going to do anything [Holmenkollenilla]. They haven't really said anything. We welcome it if they want to follow the rules. If they're going to do something else, they probably won't tell us. We have to be prepared for that.”

According to Lund, the skiing association has not been in contact with the Extinction Rebellion group. According to him, it has not organized demonstrations in ski competitions.

“ “We do our best to avoid risks. Of course we have to be careful about expressions of opinion, but we cannot avoid all risks.”

Ski festival CEO Marx thinks it would be naive not to prepare for unexpected demonstrations. According to Marx, there is always a small risk of surprise demonstrations.

It is impossible to avoid all risks, for example, in a skiing royal race, a 50-kilometer race. Five Finnish female cross-country skiers have been nominated for the 50 km competition (Anne Kyllönen, Johanna Matintalo, Kerttu Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski and Kati Roivas) and six men (Ville Ahonen, Niko Anttola, Lauri Lepistö, Iivo Niskanen, Arsi Ruuskanen, Markus Vuorela). The races of the Royal Tour are skied on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have the usual safety measures in the racing area. Accreditation is required for certain areas. We have increased supervision compared to previous years. The main challenge is the 50-kilometer competition ski course, which is a total of eight kilometers long and runs through forests. It is impossible to monitor every point.”

“We are more vigilant than usual, and we have prepared our guards for the task. Of course, I can't tell you all the details. There are also more policemen along the ski slope than usual.”

My own Holmenkollen's huge crowds bring difficulties to the security arrangements. According to Marx, there are 20,000-30,000 spectators in the forests of Holmenkollen during the royal tour.

From the perspective of activists, infiltrating the skiing public can seem easy. And according to Marx, such activity has been seen, for example, in Norway's Trondheim last December and Sweden's Vasaloppet last weekend.

“That's what we're preparing for here as well.”

The Viaplay Sport 1 channel will show the women's 50 km cross-country race on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. and the men's 50 km cross-country race on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.