Skiing holiday The Lapland Hospital District has entered an epidemic phase: These factors should be taken into account by the winter holiday traveler.

Although the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has advised to avoid traveling from the Helsinki metropolitan area to other parts of Finland, the north is preparing for tourists on winter holidays.

Lapin for the first time during the coronavirus epidemic, the hospital district has moved from baseline to the acceleration phase. The levels describe the evolution of the epidemic situation. The decision was made by the Lapland Corona Coordination Working Group on Friday morning.

Infection Chief of the Lapland Hospital District Markku Broas says that in the past only Rovaniemi and Sodankylä have been in the acceleration phase for a while.

“The situation is exceptional. Infections have started to occur all over Lapland, ”says Broas.

Coronation situation has deteriorated in the Lapland Hospital District in the last two weeks. Infections have increased and the origin of some infection chains is unclear. Broas says the first infections caused by the corona transformation were detected in the area more than a week ago. As a rule, cases have been joined Battery factory in northern Sweden.

The onset of the winter holidays and especially the tourists who will be bringing coronavirus from Lapland to Lapland will increase the pressure in the area.

Transition to the acceleration phase knows, among other things, the tightening of assembly restrictions. Lapland Regional State Administrative Agency (avi) prohibit, under the Communicable Diseases Act, all indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings attended by more than 20 people in its territory. The order is valid from Monday, February 22 for a period of four weeks.

According to the working group, the measures must take into account winter tourism from other parts of Finland to Lapland and the poor disease situation in the surrounding areas.

Broas says that among tourists who have arrived in Lapland, there has been up to ten times the incidence of the disease compared to those living in the area. For this reason too, he emphasizes that it is very important for winter holiday travelers to follow the safety instructions given.

Particularly it would be important to have a corona test for even the slightest symptom.

“Every municipality in our area gets a test every single day. We have had cases where the symptom has been in traffic for several days before going for the test. This should not be done, but the test should be taken immediately and the result awaited at the accommodation. ”

In addition, tourists would be highly advised to wear an indoor mask.

“The Lapland Hospital District and married people are sending a separate reminder to nutritionists in the area that companies can boldly introduce a mask obligation. This would mean that without a mask you would not be able to enter a restaurant, for example. ”

Broas says that in Lapland you can do normal outdoor activities and exercise safely. It is advisable to move between your own group and avoid crowds. The time of the corona epidemic is also not a good time for après ski events.

Coronation situation is deteriorated, especially in the metropolitan area.

On Thursday, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) recommended that the ski holiday be spent at home, and traveling from the Helsinki metropolitan area to other parts of Finland should be the chief physician Taneli Puumalainen according to avoid.

Read more: THL’s recommendation came too late, says the director of the cottage company – Lapland is preparing for a large number of holidaymakers

The centers of the north are still preparing for a large number of tourists. On Friday Helsinki residents headed north on a Finnair flight or had booked a weekend train to Rovaniemi. There was gradually more car traffic on the exits than usual.